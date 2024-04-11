FOL 52nd Annual Book Fair – Apr. 20

Do you want to help keep our community library one of the best in the San Diego region? If your answer is “yes” then the Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) look forward to seeing you Saturday, April 20 at the library. All proceeds from the annual book fair go to support the library programs.

Speaking about the 2023 Book Fair, Carl Luna, FOL President said, “The day was filled with reuniting old friends and making new ones. Most importantly, every earned penny will contribute to the Library’s diverse programs for the community. A big thank you to everyone involved.”

The yearly book extravaganza coincides with the spectacular 102nd Annual Coronado Flower Show, the largest tented flower show in the U.S. Become a friend at the Library Teen Table and pick up a giveaway; then when you’re ready to browse for your latest read, head over to the park adjacent to the library.

Please remember to bring your bags or boxes for your shopping. Tote bags can be purchased for $2, and both cash and credit cards are accepted. See you there!