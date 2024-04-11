Thursday, April 11, 2024
Coronado CARES Spring Fling – Apr. 28

Coronado CARES was founded in 2012 by a group of like-minded individuals who saw a need to implement animal welfare programs that are not currently being addressed locally. CARES is an all volunteer, non profit organization. CARES Mission is to promote animal welfare, to provide resources for proper animal care and to reduce the number of homeless animals.

Dog-model Benny is a Labrador and rottweiler mix lovingly cared for by his family in San Diego.

The Coronado CARES Spring Fling will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 4 to 7 pm at the Coronado Golf Course. The event is open to the general public and tickets are $50. There will be appetizers, a cash bar, gaming tables and a silent auction. All proceeds go to the Coronado CARES microchip/spay/neuter and feral cat care programs.

For more information, please visit www.coronadocares.org.

Coronado Community Animal Rescue and Education Society is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.



