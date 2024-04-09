Tuesday, April 9, 2024
EducationPeople

Coronado Middle School Program Specialist Brooke Barto Honored With Special Education Award

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Middle School program specialist Brooke Barto will be honored at the annual South County SELPA awards event on May 23.

Brooke Barto was named the Coronado Unified School District honoree for the San Diego South County SELPA (Special Education Local Plan Area) Award. Barto spent several years serving as an education specialist teaching and supporting students with mild-to-moderate disabilities at Coronado Middle School, where she is now a program specialist.

“Ms. Barto was selected for her contributions to the field of special education, outstanding provision of services to students with disabilities, and overall contributions to the culture of community participation for her students and families,” said the district’s Special Education Coordinator Ryan Keller.

“She builds strong connections with students, families, and colleagues across the district, and she is known for creative problem-solving, relationship-building, and a commitment to growth and success for all students,” added Keller.

Ms. Barto will be recognized at the South County SELPA annual Arts and Awards Recognition at the South County Regional Education Center on Thursday, May 23 at 4:30pm. The event is open to the public and will feature an exhibition of art created by local students with IEPs (Individual Education Plans).

The San Diego South County SELPA is a multi-district SELPA that supports member districts (including CUSD, Chula Vista Elementary, National, San Ysidro, South Bay Union, Sweetwater, Davila Day School and other SDCOE programs). The SELPA’s responsibility is to assure that programs and services are available to all students with disabilities, assist in inter-SELPA placements, and provide technical assistance and administrative support for the many requirements of new laws placed on school districts.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Celebrate Earth Day with Local Author Marianne Blackstone Tabner at Fair Trade Decor – Apr. 21

People

Emma Kidd Combines Her Talents and Gets Behind the Camera for New Film

Entertainment

An Evening with Local Author Laura McNeal – Apr. 23

Education

CSF Summer Academy Registration Open, Sessions Begin June 17

Military

New Air Boss Talks Naval Aviation With Rotary Club of Coronado

People

Safe Harbor Coronado Hires Missy Robertson for New Development Director Position

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Uncategorized

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Offering Class of 2024 Young Women Marilyn Foster Scholarships

Entertainment

CIFF Presents “It Happened One Night” (1934) for Student Classic Film Series – Apr. 14

Obituaries

Thomas Treadway Vasquez (1957-2023)

Entertainment

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2024 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

City of Coronado

Community Survey Open for All Residents to Participate, Through April 16

Letters to the Editor

Academic Excellence Will Bring Students Back

More Local News

City Increases Service Fees by 5.1%, Approves Additional Foam Launchers for Police

City of Coronado

Islander Track: Gilhooly Speeds to Victory at Arcadia

Sports

Port Declares Emergency Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis, IBWC Provides Update on Plant Repairs

News

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

Sports

New Air Boss Talks Naval Aviation With Rotary Club of Coronado

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Dancers Evoke Activism for the Earth at “Mobilize,” CoSA Dance Collab...