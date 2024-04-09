Coronado Middle School Program Specialist Brooke Barto Honored With Special Education Award

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Brooke Barto was named the Coronado Unified School District honoree for the San Diego South County SELPA (Special Education Local Plan Area) Award. Barto spent several years serving as an education specialist teaching and supporting students with mild-to-moderate disabilities at Coronado Middle School, where she is now a program specialist.

“Ms. Barto was selected for her contributions to the field of special education, outstanding provision of services to students with disabilities, and overall contributions to the culture of community participation for her students and families,” said the district’s Special Education Coordinator Ryan Keller.

“She builds strong connections with students, families, and colleagues across the district, and she is known for creative problem-solving, relationship-building, and a commitment to growth and success for all students,” added Keller.

Ms. Barto will be recognized at the South County SELPA annual Arts and Awards Recognition at the South County Regional Education Center on Thursday, May 23 at 4:30pm. The event is open to the public and will feature an exhibition of art created by local students with IEPs (Individual Education Plans).

The San Diego South County SELPA is a multi-district SELPA that supports member districts (including CUSD, Chula Vista Elementary, National, San Ysidro, South Bay Union, Sweetwater, Davila Day School and other SDCOE programs). The SELPA’s responsibility is to assure that programs and services are available to all students with disabilities, assist in inter-SELPA placements, and provide technical assistance and administrative support for the many requirements of new laws placed on school districts.

