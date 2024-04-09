An Evening with Cynara Kidwell Velazquez – Apr. 11

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
The Coronado Democratic Club is excited to announce a special meeting on Thursday, April 11, featuring speaker Cynara Kidwell Velazquez, a noted community leader and advocate with the San Diego County Democratic Party. The gathering will be held at the Coronado Library in the Winn Room, and will offer insightful discussions on community engagement and democratic participation.

Starting with a networking session at 6:30 pm, attendees will have the opportunity to meet others passionate about community involvement. Cynara Kidwell Velazquez’ presentation will begin at 7 pm when she will share her experiences in enhancing community engagement, her leadership roles in democratic organizations, and her dedication to issues like climate change and social equality.

This event is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in how community-focused efforts can contribute to positive change. Join us to learn, engage, and be inspired.

For more information, visit CoronadoDemocrats.com.

About the Coronado Democratic Club:
The Coronado Democratic Club is committed to fostering understanding and involvement in democratic processes through education and dialogue.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

Sports

New Air Boss Talks Naval Aviation With Rotary Club of Coronado

Military

