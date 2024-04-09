An Evening with Cynara Kidwell Velazquez – Apr. 11

The Coronado Democratic Club is excited to announce a special meeting on Thursday, April 11, featuring speaker Cynara Kidwell Velazquez, a noted community leader and advocate with the San Diego County Democratic Party. The gathering will be held at the Coronado Library in the Winn Room, and will offer insightful discussions on community engagement and democratic participation.

Starting with a networking session at 6:30 pm, attendees will have the opportunity to meet others passionate about community involvement. Cynara Kidwell Velazquez’ presentation will begin at 7 pm when she will share her experiences in enhancing community engagement, her leadership roles in democratic organizations, and her dedication to issues like climate change and social equality.

This event is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in how community-focused efforts can contribute to positive change. Join us to learn, engage, and be inspired.

For more information, visit CoronadoDemocrats.com.

About the Coronado Democratic Club:

The Coronado Democratic Club is committed to fostering understanding and involvement in democratic processes through education and dialogue.





