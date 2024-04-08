Monday, April 8, 2024
Doris Rice Watercolor Workshop – April 17-21

Less than 1 min.
Plein Air Workshop

Learn to paint outdoors in Coronado!

Doris Rice, internationally known Watercolor Instructor, is coming to Coronado to paint Plein Air for five days this April – from Wednesday, Apr. 17 to Sunday, Apr. 21.

The workshop will run for the five days, from morning until about 3 or 4 pm, with a different subject featured each day. Participants will attend the Coronado Flower Show as well.

For information, Contact Doris Rice in NH at 603-724-7779 or Connie Spitzer right here in Coronado at [email protected] or 619-843-0437.



