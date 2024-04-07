Sunday, April 7, 2024
Obituaries

Thomas Treadway Vasquez (1957-2023)

1 min.

A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Coronado at 11 am on April 9, 2024.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by the family

Thomas Vasquez (1957-2023)

Thomas Treadway Vasquez died on November 18, 2023, in Carson City, NV at the age of 66. He was born at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, CA on February 5, 1957, the son of the late Dr. Mario and Betty Vasquez.

Thomas graduated from Sullivan School, Yokosuka, Japan, St. Michael’s Middle School, Newport, RI and Coronado High School. He then graduated from Humboldt State University and attended the University of San Diego to study International Business.

Thomas married his beloved wife, Robin Ann Mickelsen, at the Sacred Heart Church in Coronado on May 23, 1987. He spent 25 years in the United Kingdom, West Africa and the Middle East as the Regional Manager for Western Atlas International. In 2000, Thomas and Robin returned to Coronado to be close to family. He is survived by his wife Robin, sisters Lynn Tomlinson, Longwood, FL and Laurie Worthington, Fort Lauderdale, FL, brother Richard Vasquez, Springfield, MO and nephew Tyler Worthington, Fort Lauderdale, FL as well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Coronado at 11 am on April 9, 2024. We will always carry his memory in our hearts!

Submitted by the family



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Obituaries

John Michael Casey, MD (1940-2024)

Obituaries

Sara Mayhew Hayes (1933-2023)

Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Horner Jr. (1955-2024)

Obituaries

Charles “Charlie” Joseph Cinnamo, Jr. (1946-2023)

Obituaries

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

Nancee Lee Eberhardt (1940-2023)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

CIFF Unveils 2024 Poster Art and Offers Early Bird Badges

Community News

Local Events to Celebrate Earth Month #PlanetVsPlastics 

Entertainment

MotorCars on MainStreet – Apr. 28

People

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Donates $15,000 to Local KMAC Foundation

Community News

County Launches Website Focused on South Bay Gastrointestinal Illnesses

People

The Jolly Roger Fundraising Shirt – URT Clothing

More Local News

Port Declares Emergency Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis, IBWC Provides Update on Plant Repairs

News

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

Sports

New Air Boss Talks Naval Aviation With Rotary Club of Coronado

Military

Safe Harbor Coronado Hires Missy Robertson for New Development Director Position

People

In a Symbolic Vote, Planning Commission Rejects Housing Element Update

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Concert in the Park Spreckels Park

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2024 “Concert in the Park” Schedule