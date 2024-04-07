Thomas Treadway Vasquez (1957-2023)

Submitted by the family

Thomas Treadway Vasquez died on November 18, 2023, in Carson City, NV at the age of 66. He was born at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, CA on February 5, 1957, the son of the late Dr. Mario and Betty Vasquez.

Thomas graduated from Sullivan School, Yokosuka, Japan, St. Michael’s Middle School, Newport, RI and Coronado High School. He then graduated from Humboldt State University and attended the University of San Diego to study International Business.

Thomas married his beloved wife, Robin Ann Mickelsen, at the Sacred Heart Church in Coronado on May 23, 1987. He spent 25 years in the United Kingdom, West Africa and the Middle East as the Regional Manager for Western Atlas International. In 2000, Thomas and Robin returned to Coronado to be close to family. He is survived by his wife Robin, sisters Lynn Tomlinson, Longwood, FL and Laurie Worthington, Fort Lauderdale, FL, brother Richard Vasquez, Springfield, MO and nephew Tyler Worthington, Fort Lauderdale, FL as well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Coronado at 11 am on April 9, 2024. We will always carry his memory in our hearts!

