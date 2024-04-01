Monday, April 1, 2024
CIFF Unveils 2024 Poster Art and Offers Early Bird Badges

1 min.
The Coronado Island Film Festival’s (CIFF) Early Bird Emerald Badge is back! Available beginning Monday, April 1, the all-inclusive Emerald Badge can be purchased at a discounted price of $345. The price will jump $50 as of July 1. This Emerald Badge includes all screenings, parties, panels, etc. (note: it does not include The Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Gala or the access to the VIP Lounge). For badge details visit the CIFF website.

Also, in case you missed it, CIFF unveiled its 2024 festival poster art, which contains some “Easter eggs.” Can you spot them? Hint: there are five (and they are listed below the poster)

Cinematic Holiday: where each frame becomes a postcard, and every story a cherished souvenir of the journey. We hope to see YOU at the 2024 Coronado Island Film Festival.
~ Merridee Book, CEO & Artistic Director, CIFF

Poster Art “Easter eggs”

  • The Yellow Brick Road – a nod to the 85th Anniversary of the Wizard of Oz (and the November theatrical release of WICKED)
  • The license plate
  • The film reel – a nod to the famous blue Coronado Bridge that defines the San Diego Bay waterscape and once crossed brings visitors to a magical seaside village
  • The filmmaker passenger “framing” the perfect shot.
  • The historical Hotel del Coronado – festival presenting sponsor



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

