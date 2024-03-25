Monday, March 25, 2024
People

The Rotary Club of Coronado Presents 2024 Peacemaker Award to a Leader Against Human Trafficking

Less than 1 min.
Rotary Club of Coronado
Coronado Rotary Club President Bob Rutherford, Coronado Rotary Peace Committee Chair Sharon Raffer, San Diego Rotary Club Peacemaker Award Honoree Dave Oates, Rotary District 5340 Governor Don Fipps and Coronado Rotary Club Past President LuAnn Miller. Not pictured: San Diego Rotary Club President Michael Brunker. (Rotary Club of Coronado)

The Rotary Club of Coronado annually presents a Peacemaker Award to an individual or group whose service promotes good will and exemplifies “people of action.”  In recognition of his leadership in tackling the human trafficking epidemic, the club presented this year’s award to San Diego Club Rotarian Dave Oates. Active in this cause since 2019, Dave continues to spearhead preventative, education and survivor support initiatives in and out of Rotary to increase awareness of the scourge in the region and encourage active involvement in combatting it.

In addition to his anti-human trafficking work within Rotary, Dave also serves on San Diego County’s Anti-Human Trafficking Advisory Council, which reports to the County Board of Supervisors on all matters relating to this issue.

 

 



