Hotel Del Coronado Partners with San Diego Habitat for Humanity to Build a Better Community

The Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, and San Diego Habitat for Humanity have officially announced their partnership in an effort to create positive change and build stronger, local communities.

As part of the historic Hotel del Coronado’s restoration of its iconic Victorian Neighborhood, and as a testament to the resort’s commitment to giving back to local organizations, the hotel has donated a substantial amount of high-quality furniture to the San Diego Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The ReStore, established in 1998, is San Diego Habitat’s retail social enterprise that resells furniture and building materials. With an online store and two locations serving San Diego County — Kearny Mesa and National City — every dollar earned by the ReStore goes towards the construction of new affordable housing for working San Diegans.

The donation encompasses a diverse range of modern furnishings and appliances from the Victorian Neighborhood guestrooms, which are currently being revitalized. This partnership amplifies the positive impact local businesses can make when collaborating with community-focused organizations.

“Through this partnership, we have diverted 72 tons from the landfill and anticipate a significant outcome as it represents a donation ranging from $90,000-$150,000 or more,” said Kwofi Reed, CEO of San Diego Habitat for Humanity. “This financial support is critical in empowering our mission of providing affordable housing solutions. Hotel del Coronado’s commitment to giving back is inspiring and what makes this collaboration truly impactful is the understanding that corporate partnerships, like this one, play a vital role in creating lasting change within our communities.”

“When we embarked on this restoration, we knew it was vital for us to consider the broader impact on our community and how we can best continue to give back,” said Sanjiv Hulugalle, managing director, Hotel del Coronado. “Teaming up with San Diego Habitat for Humanity allows us to do just that, and we are so pleased to know that the furniture and appliances The Del is providing will be beneficial to the San Diego community. Through this partnership, we can become catalysts for positive change, creating a legacy that extends far beyond our own walls.”

The heart of this partnership lies in the transformative impact it will have on the San Diego community. The donated items are available for sale to the public at the San Diego ReStore with all proceeds directly supporting the organization’s mission to build affordable homes for families in need.





