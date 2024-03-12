Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Business

Hotel Del Coronado Partners with San Diego Habitat for Humanity to Build a Better Community

2 min.

Through this partnership, Hotel del Coronado Donated Hundreds of Pieces of Furniture, Electronics and Appliances to the San Diego Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, and San Diego Habitat for Humanity have officially announced their partnership in an effort to create positive change and build stronger, local communities.

As part of the historic Hotel del Coronado’s restoration of its iconic Victorian Neighborhood, and as a testament to the resort’s commitment to giving back to local organizations, the hotel has donated a substantial amount of high-quality furniture to the San Diego Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The ReStore, established in 1998, is San Diego Habitat’s retail social enterprise that resells furniture and building materials. With an online store and two locations serving San Diego County — Kearny Mesa and National City — every dollar earned by the ReStore goes towards the construction of new affordable housing for working San Diegans.

(Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado)

The donation encompasses a diverse range of modern furnishings and appliances from the Victorian Neighborhood guestrooms, which are currently being revitalized. This partnership amplifies the positive impact local businesses can make when collaborating with community-focused organizations.

“Through this partnership, we have diverted 72 tons from the landfill and anticipate a significant outcome as it represents a donation ranging from $90,000-$150,000 or more,” said Kwofi Reed, CEO of San Diego Habitat for Humanity. “This financial support is critical in empowering our mission of providing affordable housing solutions. Hotel del Coronado’s commitment to giving back is inspiring and what makes this collaboration truly impactful is the understanding that corporate partnerships, like this one, play a vital role in creating lasting change within our communities.”

Sanjiv Hulugalle and Kwofi Reed (Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado)

“When we embarked on this restoration, we knew it was vital for us to consider the broader impact on our community and how we can best continue to give back,” said Sanjiv Hulugalle, managing director, Hotel del Coronado. “Teaming up with San Diego Habitat for Humanity allows us to do just that, and we are so pleased to know that the furniture and appliances The Del is providing will be beneficial to the San Diego community. Through this partnership, we can become catalysts for positive change, creating a legacy that extends far beyond our own walls.”

The heart of this partnership lies in the transformative impact it will have on the San Diego community. The donated items are available for sale to the public at the San Diego ReStore with all proceeds directly supporting the organization’s mission to build affordable homes for families in need.

(Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado)

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Sanjiv Hulugalle’s Vision for the Hotel del Coronado

Business

Wag’n Tails Transitions to New Ownership, With Continued Commitment to Furry Friends

Business

Coronado Couple Combine Engineering and Business to Revolutionize the Activewear Industry

Business

January 22 Storm Information, FEMA and SBA Assistance Available

Business

Wine A Bit Says a Fond Farewell With Last Minute Deals and Thanks to the Community

Business

The Coronado Times Has a New Owner and Publisher

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Discover Coronado Releases 2023 Economic Impact Report

Military

The Navy SEAL Museum San Diego Set to Open in Late 2024 in Downtown San Diego

Dining

Easter Happenings at Hotel del Coronado

City of Coronado

City of Coronado Launches Community Survey to Assess Resident Satisfaction With City Services

Community News

CSF Day of Giving Set to Make a Difference on March 14

Community News

KMAC Foundation Sailing Training and Racing at Coronado Yacht Club

More Local News

Jury Awards $5 Million to Former CHS Student, Finds District Negligent in Employing Basketball Coach Who Committed Sex Crime

Crime

City Updates: Midyear Budget Adjustment, Urban Forest Program

City of Coronado

Retired Navy SEAL Captain Dan’l Steward Attends State of the Union with Rep. Peters

News

Meet Your Local Navy Legends – Retired SEAL Moki Martin

Military

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Coronado Unified School District building

Jury Awards $5 Million to Former CHS Student, Finds District Negligent...