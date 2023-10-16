Hotel del Coronado to Begin Historic Victorian Building Renovation

It’s called the heartbeat of The Del. The historic Victorian building is the original, iconic beachfront hotel established in 1888; and it’s one of the final pieces to be updated within the legendary Hotel del Coronado, in an effort that began more than five years ago to preserve and to enhance the National Historic Landmark property for the enjoyment of guests, visitors and the community alike for future generations. Plans have been announced to restore and revitalize the Victorian building with a more than $160 million investment as part of Blackstone Real Estate’s more than $550 million development plan.

The upgrades will encompass all Victorian guestrooms, suites and event spaces such as the iconic Crown Room. The 367 rooms, which range in size from 211 to 697 square feet, will be closed starting January 8, with construction completion slated for April 2025. Historic restoration of the Crown and Coronet Rooms will begin in November and be completed in summer 2024. The landscaping in the garden patio will also be refreshed, with a new bronze Venus period-appropriate foundation. Sheerwater Restaurant will also undergo a name change and update, starting in January, with completion slated for fall 2024, with plans still in the design phase.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting and final journey of Blackstone’s investment in this one-of-a-kind resort,” said Harold Rapoza, managing director, Hotel Del Coronado [Owned by the Blackstone Group, the Hotel del Coronado is managed by the Hilton Hotels as part of their Curio Collection]. “The Victorian building holds a special place in the hearts of our guests, and we are dedicated to preserving its historical significance while elevating the bespoke guest experience to new heights.”

Rob Harper, head of real estate asset management Americas at Blackstone added, “Since our more than $550 million investment plan began in 2018, we have worked diligently to preserve The Del as a National Historic Landmark while cementing the property’s status as an iconic and timeless destination for generations to come. We are immensely proud of the thoughtful work completed to date and look forward to partnering with the local teams to make this next phase of the project a reality.”

Led by Wimberly Interiors in partnership with WATG’s California architecture studio, the design for the Victorian building celebrates the legacy of the property, ensuring the public areas remain truly Victorian with original finishes remaining intact, but with contemporary design enhancements to bathrooms, furnishing, artwork and state-of-the-art technologies to elevate the level of comfort and luxury.

David Marshall of Heritage Architecture & Planning is leading the Victorian guestroom redesign effort with the same vigor and attention to detail that awarded the firm a “Preservation Project of The Year” honor from the Save Our Heritage Organisation, as well as a “Preservation Design Award” from the California Preservation Foundation following their extensive and diligent reconstruction of the hotel’s front porch and lobby areas.

Beginning in 2018, The Del embarked on a renovation and development plan to ensure the resort remains a sought-after destination.

The renovation of Windsor Cottage is finished and now offers an ocean view bar, kitchen with a robust menu, and additional seating for members. Phases one and two of The Beach Village Renovation complete, with the remaining phase slated to be done by Thanksgiving.

During the reimagination of The Victorian, accommodations continue to be available in The Del’s other four neighborhoods: The Views, The Cabanas, Beach Village and Shore House.

