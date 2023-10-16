Victorian Carnival Celebrates 135 Incredible Years and the Razzle-Dazzle of the 1920s Will Inspire Holidays at The Del

A chance to step back in time was what Coronado residents and hotel guests enjoyed at the Seaside Victorian Carnival, with nostalgic games, retro entertainment, and fair-type food, as the Hotel del Coronado celebrated its 135 year milestone on Sunday, October 15. An estimated more than 1000 people attended this four-hour extravaganza.

The boardwalk was filled with a vintage game gallery featuring Penny Pitch, Ring Toss, Skittle Strike, Milk Can Toss, which was the most popular, Plinko, and others, with proceeds going to local charities such as Safe Harbor Coronado, Emerald Keepers, the C4 Foundation, the Wampler Foundation, and the Coronado Schools Foundation. Guests could purchase tickets for games and food.

Free entertainment included strolling performers, aerialists, jugglers and more on the boardwalk and Windsor lawn areas. Nostalgic food booths included sweet caramel apples evoking the feeling of fall, hot dogs, corn dogs, pretzels, corn, Frito pie, drinks, and signature cocktails.

“The goal of this event was to bring everyone together to celebrate our legendary 135 years,” highlights Managing Director Harold Rapoza. The Del did a spectacular job putting this celebratory community event together and the day was filled with smiles all around for adults and children of all ages who enjoyed the festivities.

The Victorian Magic Will Continue with a 1920s Holiday Affair

Looking ahead to the holiday season, which The Del always does in grand style, the theme this year is the glittering art-deco 1920s. Guests should expect to be “razzle-dazzled with breathtaking lights and festive décor in emerald green, shimmering silver and gold, delicate pearls, and velvet.”

The first date to put on your calendar is the release of the annual Hotel Del collectible ornament, which is expected to be available early in The Del’s retail stores this weekend. The annual Holiday Festival, hosted on December 6, is a great way to get in the holiday spirit. The entertaining evening includes performances by Coronado school students, Skydiving Santa arriving at Del Beach, and fireworks to light up the sky at 6:45 pm, and much more.

Ever the trendsetter, in 1904 The Del debuted the first outdoor, electrified living Christmas tree. But now the focus is always on the highly anticipated, more than 20-foot tall lobby tree, which is expected to be unveiled on November 11. Decorating is being coordinated by the EPIC Entertainment Group.

Past favorites will return with Skating by the Sea® and Frostbite Lounge, as well as the dynamic exterior free light show themed “All That Jazz,” complete with snow flurries every half hour from 5 pm to 9 pm, running from November 17 through January 7.

Snuggle up with a Santa hat around the fire while enjoying s’mores on the beach at Jingle Roast, which returns weekends November 17 through December 10, and daily from December 15 to 24. Each fire pit can accommodate 10 guests and reservations are required. Beachside Igloos are also available for enjoying s’mores with up to six guests.

Classic photos with Santa are available in the Garden Patio on December 6, 8, 9, 15-17, 21-24. Gingerbread house decorating will be offered December 14 through 17, and December 21 to 24. A Christmas Eve buffet will be served in the Southpointe Ballroom, as well as a Christmas Day feast. For all the razzle-dazzle holiday details, visit Holidays at the Del.





