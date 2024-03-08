Friday, March 8, 2024
City of Coronado Launches Community Survey to Assess Resident Satisfaction With City Services

Managing Editor
(City of Coronado)

The City of Coronado is launching its biennial community survey to assess resident satisfaction with city services and quality of life. Insights gathered from the survey will help shape future projects and long-term planning.

“The survey is an important tool to assist in identifying priorities that align with community feedback,” said City Manager Tina Friend. “The findings will help provide guidance into important policy decisions.”

The City’s survey administrator Polco is conducting the poll using a random sample of 3,000 households which reflect the demographic composition of the entire community. This is the fourth time Polco (formerly known as National Research Center) has administered the resident survey for Coronado; the first was conducted in 2014. Polco will mail a postcard to the selected households inviting them to take the survey.

“If you receive a survey invitation, we encourage you to participate,” said Friend. “In April, the city will share the survey online so that the entire community can participate.”

The survey is being offered in English and Spanish, in print and online, and will ask for public feedback on city services, programs, transportation, parks and recreation, and planning. If a household has been invited to participate and needs help accessing the survey online, they should call Polco at 608-710-8040 for assistance.

The final report on the public opinion analysis will be shared with the city council and the community in June.



