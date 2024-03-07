CSF Day of Giving Set to Make a Difference on March 14

It’s that time of year! Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is gearing up for an extraordinary day of generosity and impact with their CSF Day of Giving (aka CSF Telethon) on Thursday, March 14, 2024. This 24-hour re-imagined fundraising event aims to secure funding to ensure CUSD students have continued access to enriching classes including fine arts, performing arts, music, choir, coding, science labs, robotics, and more.

In the days leading up to the CSF Day of Giving, donors will have the opportunity to engage in giving challenges. Some of the incredible prizes up for grabs include:

A luxurious two-night stay at the Coronado Marriott

An indulgent spa day for four including lunch at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort

A mystery package from the Hotel del Coronado

A brand-new Electra Townie Go 8D EQ E-bike from Holland’s worth $2,500, perfect for on-island commuting in the most stylish eco-friendly way.

You pick the prize you want and every $100 you donate is an entry to that prize. For example, $1,000 qualifies you for 10 entries to win the e-Bike! Donate early! Donations that come in before 03/13/2024 are counted twice as the entry for the prize you choose, for example $1,000 donation would equal 20 entries.

“Through the support of our community partners, business sponsors, and parent giving, our students will win big and so can you!” said Michelle Gilmore, CSF President & CEO. “The Day of Giving (aka CSF Telethon) is not only a chance to support our students and schools but also an opportunity for the community to come together and make a lasting impact.”

On March 14, be a part of something truly remarkable, ensuring that every student has access to the classes they love and the opportunities they deserve.

MAKE YOUR DONATION HERE

CSF would like to thank the following sponsors for their ongoing support: Hotel del Coronado, Mullins Orthodontics, Garage Buona Forchetta, Dr. Stephen Dao of Coronado Family Dental, The Henry, Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Home Loans, Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, Holland’s Bicycles, Loews Coronado Bay Resort and Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro.

To make your donation, visit bit.ly/CSFDayofGiving.





