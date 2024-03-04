Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Sports

BNP Paribas Open Awards 2024 Wild Cards – Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 3-17

2 min.

2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu, Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and 2021 BNP Paribas Open Champion Paula Badosa Added to Main Draws; Grand Slam Champions Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki Previously Awarded Wild Cards

Emma Raducanu (Courtesy of BNP Paribas Open)

2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu headlines the list of players awarded main draw wild cards into the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to be held March 3-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The 22-year old Raducanu heads to Tennis Paradise looking to jumpstart her 2024 season after a career-best showing in Indian Wells last March, reaching the Round of 16. Joining her will be former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova, along with 2021 BNP Paribas Open Champion Paula Badosa. Twenty-two-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who reached the fourth round in Melbourne earlier this year in her return to Tour after seven months away from the game, was also awarded entry into the main draw, along with Americans Ashlyn Krueger and McCartney Kessler.

Former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam Singles Champion Venus Williams was previously received a main draw wild card, as was Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open and 2011 BNP Paribas Open Champion. Both players will be returning to the desert for the first time since 2019.

Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Nakashima, who won both his inaugural title at his hometown San Diego Open and the Next Gen ATP Finals crown in 2022, was awarded a main draw wild card, alongside former World No. 9 Fabio Fognini, who is a nine-time ATP Tour Singles Champion. 2024 Qatar Open finalist Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic, three-time ATP Challenger Tour winner Patrick Kypson and former University of Illinois All-American Aleksander Kovacevic are also on the list of ATP main draw wild card recipients.

Wild cards into the BNP Paribas Open men’s qualifying draw were awarded to former World No. 10 and five-time ATP Tour champion Lucas Pouille; Southern California native and former University of Southern California Trojan Steve Johnson; 22-year-old Stefan Dostanic, the winner of the 2023 USTA Southern California “Race to Indian Wells;” 2023 NCAA Men’s Singles Champion Ethan Quinn; and 17-year-old Cooper Woestendick, the winner of last year’s inaugural FILA International Junior Championships in Indian Wells and the 2024 Australian Open Boys’ Doubles Champion.

An all-American roster of BNP Paribas Open women’s qualifying wild cards includes 2022 Wimbledon Girls’ Singles champion Liv Hovde; 2021 US Open Girls’ Singles and Doubles Champion Robin Montgomery; 2024 Australian Open Girls’ Doubles Champion Iva Jovic; former University of California All-American and 2023 USTA Southern California “Race to Indian Wells” winner Haley Giavara; three-time Junior Grand Slam Champion Clervie Ngounoue; and New York native Christasha McNeil, a member of BNP Paribas’s Mac 1 Team.

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open begins on Sunday, March 3 with WTA qualifying play. Main draw play will commence on March 6 and the tournament will conclude on Sunday, March 17 with the men’s and women’s singles finals.

About the BNP Paribas Open
The BNP Paribas Open is the largest combined ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis event in the world, and one of the premier fixtures on tour having been named Tournament of the Year by both the WTA and the ATP Tour for a record-setting nine consecutive years. The 2024 BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 3-17.

