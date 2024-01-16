BNP Paribas Open Announces Record-Setting $19M In Total Prize Money, Competition Schedule Changes For 2024 Event

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open has announced that it will award $19M in total prize money, an increase of more than $1.4M over the previous year and the most in tournament history. In addition, the 2024 event in Indian Wells will include a blockbuster slate on Thursday, March 14 featuring all eight ATP and WTA singles quarterfinal matches.

More than $1M in additional prize money will be added in 2024 dedicated to supporting players across both tours in singles qualifying through second rounds of the tournament.

“Each year, we evaluate every aspect of our event – from prize money to scheduling to amenities and facilities – to ensure a top-tier experience for players and fans,” said Steve Christian, BNP Paribas Open Chief Operating Officer. “This year, we are proud to be dedicating record prize money, and are highly focused on compensating all of the players competing in the BNP Paribas Open. Additionally, we believe that the schedule changes are going to create some action packed days and be a treat for everyone attending and watching around the world.”

The first-ever all-quarterfinal day at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, March 14 will feature all eight ATP and WTA singles quarterfinal matches. Additional scheduling changes throughout the final days of the tournament will include a single session on Friday, March 15 featuring the men’s doubles final followed by the two women’s singles semifinals.

Championship weekend will kick off with the women’s doubles final at 11 am local time on Saturday, March 16, followed by both men’s singles semifinals. Championship Sunday on March 17 will begin at 11 am local time with the WTA Singles Final, followed by the ATP Singles Final not before 2 pm.

In addition, fans can now begin their Tennis Paradise experience earlier than ever before on Sunday, March 3, with rising WTA talents from around the world competing in qualifying play, as well as a full slate of practice sessions by the biggest stars on the ATP and WTA Tours throughout the grounds and main stadiums. Tickets for each day of qualifying play (Sunday, March 3 through Tuesday, March 5) are $10 each, with all proceeds benefiting The Champions Volunteer Foundation.

Tickets and packages for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open are now on-sale online at tennisparadise.com or via phone at 800-999-1585 (Option 2).





