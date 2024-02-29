Thursday, February 29, 2024
Ready, Set, READ – Coronado Community READ Fills the Month of March 2024

March is the month for the 2024 Coronado Community READ! 🐙

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt is an enchanting tale that takes readers on a journey through a world of imagination and healing. Join Tova as she embarks on an extraordinary adventure filled with discoveries, unexpected friendships, and profound life lessons. As part of the Library’s Community Read Initiative, you are invited to dive into this captivating story and explore its rich themes of resilience, empathy, and the power of hope. While reading Remarkably Bright Creatures, you’ll not only embark on an exciting literary adventure but also connect with fellow members of the community and participate in engaging and educational discussions and events. The Coronado Public Library looks forward to sharing this delightful reading experience with you!

The companion picks are Consider the Octopus by Nora Raleigh Baskin and Gae Polisner for teens and Inky the Octopus by Erin Guendelsberger for kids.

Prepare for a month-long cephalopod-celebration by checking out one of these titles today! Copies of all titles are available on both the Libby and CloudLibrary apps.

Have you met Libby?
Using CloudLibrary

Visit the library’s Community READ page here.

For the complete schedule of all events, click here.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Dining

