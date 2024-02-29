Thursday, February 29, 2024
Community News

Cays Park Master Plan Community Workshop – Mar. 14

Located in south Coronado, Cays Park is Coronado’s largest city park at sixteen acres. The city is in the master planning process and seeking input from the community on updates to the park’s designs and features.

The city thanks members of the public who engaged in the public workshops held in 2023. The design team has compiled all feedback received from the public and the city council from the series of outreach meetings held last year.

December 5, 2023 City Council Discussion:

Council Moves to Keep a Minimum of 75% of Athletic Field Space at Cays Park

The city will be sharing a preferred park design option at the following public meetings below. Please join to share your ideas and thoughts on the preferred plan. If you can’t attend in person, please email your thoughts to [email protected].

COMMUNITY WORKSHOP
Thursday, March 14, 2024, 5 pm
Coronado Library Winn Room, 640 Orange Avenue

PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION MEETING
Thursday, April 18, 2024, 3:30 pm
City Hall Council Chamber, 1825 Strand Way

For more information, visit the city’s Project Coronado page.

 



