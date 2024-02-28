Junior Co-Ed Singles Tennis Tournament – Mar. 23

The Coronado Tennis Center is hosting a Junior Co-Ed Singles Tournament for players aged 10-17 years with a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 1-5. This event is a fantastic way for your junior players to gain competitive experience and compete locally in tournament format.

Tournament Details

Saturday, March 23

11 am – 6 pm

Coronado Tennis Center

UTR Divisions: Two draws based on UTR ratings

Draw 1: UTR 1-3

Draw 2: UTR 3-5

Format: 2 sets with a 10-point tiebreaker to decide matches

UTR Verification: All matches count towards your UTR rating

*Backdraw for all 1st round losers

This tournament not only provides an excellent platform for competitive play but also contributes to your child’s UTR, helping them gain experience and improve their rating. A Coronado tennis professional will be on-site acting as the official, ensuring a well-organized and fair competition.

Please Note: No refunds will be issued once registration has closed.

First round losers will be entered into the backdraw, ensuring that all participants get the opportunity to play multiple matches.

For more information please contact Joel Myers at [email protected].

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot soon.

We look forward to seeing your players on the courts!

REGISTER HERE





