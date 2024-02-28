Thursday, February 29, 2024
Sports

Junior Co-Ed Singles Tennis Tournament – Mar. 23

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Tennis Center is hosting a Junior Co-Ed Singles Tournament for players aged 10-17 years with a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 1-5. This event is a fantastic way for your junior players to gain competitive experience and compete locally in tournament format.

Tournament Details

Saturday, March 23
11 am – 6 pm
Coronado Tennis Center

UTR Divisions: Two draws based on UTR ratings
Draw 1: UTR 1-3
Draw 2: UTR 3-5

Format: 2 sets with a 10-point tiebreaker to decide matches

UTR Verification: All matches count towards your UTR rating

*Backdraw for all 1st round losers

This tournament not only provides an excellent platform for competitive play but also contributes to your child’s UTR, helping them gain experience and improve their rating. A Coronado tennis professional will be on-site acting as the official, ensuring a well-organized and fair competition.

Please Note: No refunds will be issued once registration has closed.

First round losers will be entered into the backdraw, ensuring that all participants get the opportunity to play multiple matches.

For more information please contact Joel Myers at [email protected].

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot soon.

We look forward to seeing your players on the courts!

REGISTER HERE

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats Poway 17-6 (video)

Sports

Adult Mixed Doubles Round Robin Tennis – Mar. 17

Sports

Former Coronado Lacrosse Player Named CAA Offensive Player of the Week

Community News

Coronado Little League Opening Night Tailgate Celebration – Feb. 23

Bridgeworthy

San Diego Open Women’s Tennis Tournament Returns, Great Deals for Military, Coronado, College Students – Feb. 24-Mar. 3

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch Third Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Girl Scouts Celebrate World Thinking Day 2024

Military

Six Coronado High School Seniors Receive Service Academy Nominations

Community News

Plant a Tree! City Offering Free Trees To Coronado Residents

Education

Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for Class of 2024 Seniors

Business

January 22 Storm Information, FEMA and SBA Assistance Available

Community News

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer Meet & Greet – Feb. 27

More Local News

Scripps Institute Researcher to Talk About Marine Mammal Communication – Coronado Community READ – Mar. 12

Community

Wag’n Tails Transitions to New Ownership, With Continued Commitment to Furry Friends

Business

Bon Appétit! L’Orangerie to Open March 15

Dining

USS Carl Vinson Returns from Deployment

Military

Sanjiv Hulugalle Appointed Managing Director at Hotel del Coronado

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Mike Donovan Kicks Off Campaign for Coronado Mayor 2024