Plant a Tree! City Offering Free Trees To Coronado Residents

The City of Coronado, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Canopy program, is offering a limited number of FREE trees to homeowners beginning Friday, March 1, 2024. By planting trees in your yard, you can provide benefits to your entire community.
- Trees help clean our water by reducing stormwater runoff and keeping chemicals, oil, and pollutants out of water supplies.
- Studies have shown that children and youth living in greener neighborhoods are calmer and healthier.
- Trees filter airborne pollution and absorb carbon dioxide — improving our air quality and slowing climate change.
- Trees can reduce energy consumption by up to 20% each year, leading to money savings for you.
Property owners can reserve up to three trees that are being provided by a local San Diego County nursery. The available tree species have been approved by the City’s Public Services Department as appropriate to Coronado; however, the trees provided through this program must be planted on private property, not in the parkway adjacent to the street.
Beginning March 1, reserve your free tree at www.arborday.org/coronadoca
Pick up event will be on Arbor Day, Friday, April 26, 2024 in the north parking lot of City Hall, 1825 Strand Way, Coronado CA 92118
Questions: Contact Jasmine Bridges, City of Coronado, [email protected] or 619-522-2423.