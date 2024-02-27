Plant a Tree! City Offering Free Trees To Coronado Residents

The City of Coronado, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Canopy program, is offering a limited number of FREE trees to homeowners beginning Friday, March 1, 2024. By planting trees in your yard, you can provide benefits to your entire community.

Trees help clean our water by reducing stormwater runoff and keeping chemicals, oil, and pollutants out of water supplies.

Studies have shown that children and youth living in greener neighborhoods are calmer and healthier.

Trees filter airborne pollution and absorb carbon dioxide — improving our air quality and slowing climate change.

Trees can reduce energy consumption by up to 20% each year, leading to money savings for you.

Property owners can reserve up to three trees that are being provided by a local San Diego County nursery. The available tree species have been approved by the City’s Public Services Department as appropriate to Coronado; however, the trees provided through this program must be planted on private property, not in the parkway adjacent to the street.

Beginning March 1, reserve your free tree at www.arborday.org/coronadoca

Pick up event will be on Arbor Day, Friday, April 26, 2024 in the north parking lot of City Hall, 1825 Strand Way, Coronado CA 92118

Questions: Contact Jasmine Bridges, City of Coronado, [email protected] or 619-522-2423.





