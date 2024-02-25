County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer Meet & Greet – Feb. 27

San Diego Country Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will hold a Community Meet and Greet in Coronado on Tuesday, February 27 at 6:15 in the Black Box Theater at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue.

Topics to be addressed include water quality and protecting our beaches and coastlines from pollution, what the county is doing to help the homeless, rising housing costs and rents, protecting our kids and communities from fentanyl, and mental health issues.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Emerald Keepers are co-hosts of the event.

You may submit questions in advance HERE. The event is FREE and open to the public, and in order to have enough food and refreshments, it is requested that if you plan on attending, please RSVP here.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected] or reach out by phone at 619-531-5533.

Submit Your Questions Here

RSVP Here





