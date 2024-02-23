Friday, February 23, 2024
Military

USS Carl Vinson Returns from Deployment

3 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) with Sailors manning the rails as they pull into their homeport of NAS North Island Feb. 23.

Hundreds of families gathered, anxiously waiting to welcome home their loved ones, as the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) with embarked Carrier Strike Group 1 pulled pier-side at Naval Air Station North Island on Feb. 23. The Strike Group was deployed for 113 days having sailed 36,000 nautical miles while participating in 12 exercises as part of their Western Pacific deployment.

Families wait patiently as their loved ones get ready to debark the ship.

Once pierside, Vice Admiral Dan Cheever quickly welcomed home the crew saying, “I want to welcome home America’s Favorite Carrier to America’s Favorite City. I am honored to be your Air Boss. Our Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Franchetti, talked all about your success, your hard work and commitment to excellence. Our Commander  of the Pacific Fleet, Adm. Paparo, said your operations at the tip of the spear, caused both adversaries and friends to take notice. I’ll keep this short because I want you to get to family and friends, please thank your family and friends for their support, take care of yourselves and take care of each other. I am committed to each of you, thank you and welcome home!”

Families get as close to the pier as possible to catch a glimpse of loved ones.
Village Elementary School third grade teacher Crissy Kenny and her daughters wave to Executive Officer Capt. Erik Kenny as he walks off the brow.

The crowd began cheering as some Sailors and leadership walked down the brow. Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 1 was joined by Captain Matthew Thomas, Commanding Officer of USS Carl Vinson at the podium to discuss the great work done by the crew. I couldn’t be more proud of our Sailors, they executed with precision and discipline while Strengthening our Relationships with allies and partners” said Thomas (a local Coronado Resident), “These highly trained Sailors showed they are reliable, resilient and ready to support and defend the American way of life every day.”

Rear Adm. Sardiello and Capt. Matt Thomas, both residents of Coronado, address the media after their deployment.

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, embarked on Carl Vinson, includes two local helicopter squadrons: the legendary “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 and the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78. The Air Wing also deployed with the Navy’s Block III Super Hornet, the Navy’s newest “4th generation plus” fighter capability. “As the U.S. Navy’s most advanced air wing, comprised of 4th and 5th generation strike fighters, advanced electronic attack, technology-leading command and control, and versatile rotary wing capability, we deliver unprecedented lethality and survivability to CSG-1 ensuring that the strike force can operate and win in contested battle space both now and well into the future,” said Capt. Timothy Myers, CVW-2 commander.

Rear Admiral Sardiello said, “During the past four months, we routinely flew and sailed anywhere international law allows to assure Americans, allies and partners of our commitment to bolstering regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. With the unwavering support of our families and friends, we were proud to sail and fly forward as a symbol of the promise of America’s advantage at sea.”

Sardiello also discussed various operations in which the strike group integrated with the joint force including Naval Special Warfare operators, unmanned surface vessels the U.S. Army, Air Force and Marine Corps and the Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan strike groups.

USS Carl Vinson sails into San Diego Bay as it returns from deployment.

 



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Sanjiv Hulugalle Appointed Managing Director at Hotel del Coronado

City of Coronado

City Withdraws Approval to Remove Canary Island Pine Trees

Military

Coronado Students Receive Service Academy Nominations from Congressman Scott Peters

City of Coronado

Coronado to Limit Beach Fires to City-Provided Fire Rings

Education

CUSD Update: Flood Repairs Underway; Students Push for Shift in Instructional Calendar

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch Third Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“The Boys in the Boat” Brings Inspiration and Grit to Theaters this Holiday

Community News

First Annual Mistletoe Mile Raises Funds for Feeding San Diego

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Will Eastham

Education

Coronado High School FTC Robotics Team Starting Off Strong

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Pete Riebe

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy – Escape to Hawaii’s Beautifully Diverse Big Island

More Local News

Sanjiv Hulugalle Appointed Managing Director at Hotel del Coronado

People

City Withdraws Approval to Remove Canary Island Pine Trees

City of Coronado

Coronado to Limit Beach Fires to City-Provided Fire Rings

City of Coronado

CUSD Update: Flood Repairs Underway; Students Push for Shift in Instructional Calendar

Education

Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch Third Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Sanjiv Hulugalle Appointed Managing Director at Hotel del Coronado