USS Carl Vinson Returns from Deployment

Hundreds of families gathered, anxiously waiting to welcome home their loved ones, as the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) with embarked Carrier Strike Group 1 pulled pier-side at Naval Air Station North Island on Feb. 23. The Strike Group was deployed for 113 days having sailed 36,000 nautical miles while participating in 12 exercises as part of their Western Pacific deployment.

Once pierside, Vice Admiral Dan Cheever quickly welcomed home the crew saying, “I want to welcome home America’s Favorite Carrier to America’s Favorite City. I am honored to be your Air Boss. Our Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Franchetti, talked all about your success, your hard work and commitment to excellence. Our Commander of the Pacific Fleet, Adm. Paparo, said your operations at the tip of the spear, caused both adversaries and friends to take notice. I’ll keep this short because I want you to get to family and friends, please thank your family and friends for their support, take care of yourselves and take care of each other. I am committed to each of you, thank you and welcome home!”

The crowd began cheering as some Sailors and leadership walked down the brow. Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 1 was joined by Captain Matthew Thomas, Commanding Officer of USS Carl Vinson at the podium to discuss the great work done by the crew. I couldn’t be more proud of our Sailors, they executed with precision and discipline while Strengthening our Relationships with allies and partners” said Thomas (a local Coronado Resident), “These highly trained Sailors showed they are reliable, resilient and ready to support and defend the American way of life every day.”

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, embarked on Carl Vinson, includes two local helicopter squadrons: the legendary “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 and the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78. The Air Wing also deployed with the Navy’s Block III Super Hornet, the Navy’s newest “4th generation plus” fighter capability. “As the U.S. Navy’s most advanced air wing, comprised of 4th and 5th generation strike fighters, advanced electronic attack, technology-leading command and control, and versatile rotary wing capability, we deliver unprecedented lethality and survivability to CSG-1 ensuring that the strike force can operate and win in contested battle space both now and well into the future,” said Capt. Timothy Myers, CVW-2 commander.

Rear Admiral Sardiello said, “During the past four months, we routinely flew and sailed anywhere international law allows to assure Americans, allies and partners of our commitment to bolstering regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. With the unwavering support of our families and friends, we were proud to sail and fly forward as a symbol of the promise of America’s advantage at sea.”

Sardiello also discussed various operations in which the strike group integrated with the joint force including Naval Special Warfare operators, unmanned surface vessels the U.S. Army, Air Force and Marine Corps and the Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan strike groups.





