People

Port of San Diego Welcomes Sid Voorakkara as Newest Port Commissioner

2 min.
The Port of San Diego welcomes Sid Voorakkara as the newest commissioner to be appointed by the San Diego City Council. On February 20, 2024, Commissioner Voorakkara was sworn in by San Diego Councilmember Kent Lee.

“Sid brings a deep well of knowledge and vast experience to the Board of Port Commissioners. He will hit the ground running and be of great service to the people of California and help us deliver on our promise to all San Diegans,” said Chairman Frank Urtasun, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “On behalf of the Board of Port Commissioners, I welcome Commissioner Voorakkara and look forward to working with him to help the Port continue to deliver on our mission to improve San Diego Bay, promoting commerce, navigation, fisheries, environmental enhancements, and recreation.”

Commissioner Voorakkara is a senior partner at ArroyoWest, LLC a minority-owned small business, providing communications, public affairs, and strategic planning for public, private, and nonprofit clients. Earlier in his career, he was field director at the United Nations Foundation; deputy director for external affairs at the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development under Governor Jerry Brown’s administration; and a program manager at The California Endowment.

Commissioner Voorakkara also serves as a commissioner on California’s Commission on Health, Safety and Workers’ Compensation and is a board member at Jewish Family Service of San Diego. He also recently chaired the San Diego City Ethics Commission and was a member of the San Diego Community College Trustees Advisory Council. He has served on numerous community boards and associations, including with the San Diego City College Foundation, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, the San Diego LGBTQ Center, the San Diego Museum of Us, and Business for Good.

The Port is governed by a seven-member board, of which three members are appointed by the San Diego City Council and one each is appointed by the city councils of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, and National City. The Board of Port Commissioners is responsible for setting the policies by which the Port of San Diego conducts its day-to-day operations, under the guidance of its president and chief executive officer.

Port of San Diego logo

The Port of San Diego manages San Diego Bay and 34 miles of its natural waterfront for the people of California. The Port was established in 1962 under the Port Act and is charged with implementing the Public Trust Doctrine. Consistent with the responsibilities laid out in these documents, the Port and its five member cities – Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego – have worked together to develop and promote commerce, navigation, recreation, and fisheries on and around San Diego Bay for over 60 years. Self-funded, the Port contributes billions annually to San Diego’s economy, benefiting the community, local businesses, and employees. Businesses at the Port provide thousands of good-paying jobs, supporting individuals and families throughout the region, and millions of people enjoy a remarkable way of life offered by San Diego Bay and its waterfront communities.



