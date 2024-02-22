Thursday, February 22, 2024
Community NewsSports

Coronado Little League Opening Night Tailgate Celebration – Feb. 23

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Get ready to swing into action with the Coronado Little League as they gear up for the upcoming 2024 season!

This grand event will be held on Friday, February 23, where the Board of Directors plans to set baseball fever on fire with a spectacular kickoff celebration.

Join the fun at the First Annual Opening Night Tailgate at Bradley Field from 4 to 7 pm. With a whopping 400 families in attendance, it will be a thrilling evening of baseball, entertainment, and surprises – including a special appearance by an MLB All Star throwing the first pitch!

Coronado Little League will introduce its teams with a dazzling opening ceremony. Enjoy baseball-themed treats, a Swag Sale, tunes from a DJ, cool treats from the Kona Ice truck, and a night that will go down in the community’s history as the ultimate start to the baseball season.

Coronado Little League takes pride in nurturing local families, helping young players build essential skills on the field while instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and camaraderie.

Let’s play ball!



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Fix-It Clinic – Mar. 9

Bridgeworthy

San Diego Open Women’s Tennis Tournament Returns, Great Deals for Military, Coronado, College Students – Feb. 24-Mar. 3

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Feb. 8-14, 2024

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch Third Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Advance in CIF Playoffs After Beating La Costa Canyon 2-0

Community News

Armchair Travel Explores the Mountains of Three Countries – Feb. 21

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Ronald D. Witthoft

Bridgeworthy

Find San Diego Legion, Major League Rugby Western Conference Champions, at Snapdragon Stadium

Sports

Junior Tennis Spring Camp at the Coronado Tennis Center – Aprl 1-5

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Artistic Banners on Orange Avenue Extended to June 2025

Community News

Freedom Park: Stage is Set for Largest Veterans Park on the West Coast

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Ronald E. Wheeler

More Local News

City Withdraws Approval to Remove Canary Island Pine Trees

City of Coronado

Coronado to Limit Beach Fires to City-Provided Fire Rings

City of Coronado

CUSD Update: Flood Repairs Underway; Students Push for Shift in Instructional Calendar

Education

Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch Third Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

Sports

Local Chinese-American Family Pays It Forward: Plans to Donate Proceeds from Coronado Property Sale to SDSU Black Resource Center

History

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Dad and Daughter Discover Family Heritage through Experiential TV Show