Coronado Little League Opening Night Tailgate Celebration – Feb. 23

Get ready to swing into action with the Coronado Little League as they gear up for the upcoming 2024 season!

This grand event will be held on Friday, February 23, where the Board of Directors plans to set baseball fever on fire with a spectacular kickoff celebration.

Join the fun at the First Annual Opening Night Tailgate at Bradley Field from 4 to 7 pm. With a whopping 400 families in attendance, it will be a thrilling evening of baseball, entertainment, and surprises – including a special appearance by an MLB All Star throwing the first pitch!

Coronado Little League will introduce its teams with a dazzling opening ceremony. Enjoy baseball-themed treats, a Swag Sale, tunes from a DJ, cool treats from the Kona Ice truck, and a night that will go down in the community’s history as the ultimate start to the baseball season.

Coronado Little League takes pride in nurturing local families, helping young players build essential skills on the field while instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and camaraderie.

Let's play ball!






