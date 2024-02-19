Soroptimist International Coronado to Host Regional Meeting on March 2

On March 2, 2024, the local chapter of Soroptimist International will host ten other member clubs at the upcoming Desert Coast Region District III Winter meeting. The all-day conference will meet in the Coronado Community Center Nautilus Room and draw participants from San Diego County, Imperial County, and Yuma, Arizona.

Soroptimist is an international women’s organization working to ensure that women and girls have the resources and opportunities required to reach their full potential, including freedom from discrimination, the ability to act in their own best interest, and access to education and the tools needed for financial and social independence.

Coronado’s club was established over seventy-five years ago and is dedicated to working together to make a positive impact on our community, raise funds for local scholarships, and support like-minded area organizations. Please contact Jan Iwashita at [email protected] if you would like more information or are interested in attending a meeting.





