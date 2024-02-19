Monday, February 19, 2024
People

Soroptimist International Coronado to Host Regional Meeting on March 2

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

On March 2, 2024, the local chapter of Soroptimist International will host ten other member clubs at the upcoming Desert Coast Region District III Winter meeting. The all-day conference will meet in the Coronado Community Center Nautilus Room and draw participants from San Diego County, Imperial County, and Yuma, Arizona.

Soroptimist is an international women’s organization working to ensure that women and girls have the resources and opportunities required to reach their full potential, including freedom from discrimination, the ability to act in their own best interest, and access to education and the tools needed for financial and social independence.

Coronado’s club was established over seventy-five years ago and is dedicated to working together to make a positive impact on our community, raise funds for local scholarships, and support like-minded area organizations. Please contact Jan Iwashita at [email protected] if you would like more information or are interested in attending a meeting.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Whitney Benzian Appointed to San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board

History

Local Chinese-American Family Pays It Forward: Plans to Donate Proceeds from Coronado Property Sale to SDSU Black Resource Center

Dining

Tent City Restaurant Mission Fulfilled, New Concept Coming to Historic Space

People

Local Student Shines Bright: Nicolas Hacker’s Winning Design to Adorn Coronado Historical Association Museum this Summer

Education

Coronado High Welcomes New English Teacher Anoushka Franke

Education

Two Coronado High Students are Semifinalists for FTC Robotics Dean’s List Award

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Junior Tennis Spring Camp at the Coronado Tennis Center – Aprl 1-5

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Artistic Banners on Orange Avenue Extended to June 2025

Community News

Freedom Park: Stage is Set for Largest Veterans Park on the West Coast

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Ronald E. Wheeler

City of Coronado

City of Coronado Community Grant Program Applications Available February 15

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Primary Stroke Certification from The Joint Commission

More Local News

CUSD Update: Flood Repairs Underway; Students Push for Shift in Instructional Calendar

Education

Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch 3rd Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

Sports

Local Chinese-American Family Pays It Forward: Plans to Donate Proceeds from Coronado Property Sale to SDSU Black Resource Center

History

Tent City Restaurant Mission Fulfilled, New Concept Coming to Historic Space

Dining

Local Student Shines Bright: Nicolas Hacker’s Winning Design to Adorn Coronado Historical Association Museum this Summer

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Whitney Benzian (Image courtesy San Diego Airport

Whitney Benzian Appointed to San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board