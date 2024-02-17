Saturday, February 17, 2024
Local Student Shines Bright: Nicolas Hacker’s Winning Design to Adorn Coronado Historical Association Museum this Summer

Coronado School of the Arts student Nicolas Hacker has emerged as the triumphant designer from a student competition for artwork for this summer’s signage at the Coronado Historical Association’s museum. CHA, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of this vibrant community, is thrilled to showcase Hacker’s exceptional talent in capturing the essence of Coronado’s storied past.

Clyde Van Arsdall, President of CHA Board, and Nicholas Hacker.

The Coronado Historical Association, founded in 1969, has been a stalwart guardian of the region’s history, committed to fostering a deep appreciation for the unique cultural heritage that defines Coronado. The museum, nestled in the heart of the city, stands as a living testament to this mission, offering visitors a captivating journey through time.

This summer, thanks to Nicolas Hacker’s winning design, the exterior of the Coronado Historical Association museum is set to undergo a vibrant transformation. Nicolas has designed a Ferry Logo for the summer signage which will invite the community into the museum.

Stay tuned for the grand reveal and join us in celebrating this local student’s artistic talent. This summer, let Coronado’s rich heritage come to life through the eyes of a promising young artist.



