Keep your kids active on the courts during spring break with the Coronado Junior Spring Break Tennis Camp.

April 1-5 (Monday – Friday)

11 am – 3 pm (4 hours each day)

Players will be placed into training groups based on age and experience level.

Register on this Google form before spots fill up.

All players must have an Impact Activities account to sign up. You can create one here.

For more information contact Joel Myers, Coronado Tennis Director at [email protected] or 619-522-2650.