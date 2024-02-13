Coronado’s Artistic Banners on Orange Avenue Extended to June 2025

The colorful banners that adorn light poles from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas are not only staying in place, the artwork will also be updated more frequently. In their meeting February 8, the Advisory Board of Discover Coronado invested $36,000 to ensure Coronado’s banner program is fully funded and intact through June 2025.

Kelly Purvis, who oversees the banner program on behalf of Coronado’s Cultural Arts Commission, requested $30,000. She was pleased with the additional funding added to the Commission’s request. The additional $6,000 allows for an additional sequence of banners, which celebrate Coronado’s non-profit organizations, local artists, and traditions.

“The banner program is very popular among our residents especially those highlighting our local non-profit events as well as Coronado artists,” said Purvis, Coronado Arts Administrator. “Since the banner program’s inception, we have displayed over 100 works of art by local artists and celebrated events such as the 100th Anniversary of the Coronado Flower Show, the 30th Anniversary of Lamb’s Players Theater in Coronado, as well as the very first Coronado Island Film Festival in 2016. This summer, we will display banners marking the 75th Anniversary of the Fourth of July.”

Discover Coronado provided an initial grant that launched the banner program in 2016. Since then, the banners have united the mile-long stretch along Orange Avenue. The banners help to beautify the weathered, gray utility light poles above the medians. A subcommittee of stakeholders review the banner applications and follow strict guidelines that review content, design and readability.

“The banners are a welcome sight to the guests that discover Coronado by day and stay overnight in one of Coronado’s resorts,” said Todd Little, Executive Director of Discover Coronado. “Unanimous approval from our Board and the additional funding demonstrates their belief the banners improve the desirability of our destination.”

An upcoming series of banners will celebrate the Coronado Art and Wine Festival, of which Discover Coronado is the title sponsor. Other banners will celebrate a new piece of public art scheduled to be installed in May 2024 honoring the League of Wives organization, founded in Coronado. For more information about the banners on Orange Avenue, contact Kelly Purvis at 619-522-2633 or [email protected].





