Third Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival Returns on Saturday, May 11, Discover Coronado is Title Sponsor

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival is coming back to the island for the third time on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Hosted by the Coronado Schools Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce, this family-friendly event will take place from noon to 5 pm on C Avenue from 9th Street to Orange Avenue, right in the heart of the village. The festival aims to celebrate the arts while raising funds to support STEM & Arts funding for public schools.

“We are so grateful to have Discover Coronado as our Presenting Sponsor this year,” said Rena Clancy, Executive Director for the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. “With their support, we are excited to see this event grow year after year.”

This year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever with over 75 local and international artists, four separate wine areas, samples from the best local eateries, live music on the main stage, including local bands and student performances, an art auction, and an interactive youth art area. It’s an event that promises to be fun for the entire family!

“Showcasing the fine art programs and the talented student artists have been a challenge since most of the opportunities happen on the school campuses K-12,” shares Michelle Gilmore, CEO & President of CSF. “Bringing our student artists and the community artists together in the heart of Coronado, with the best local restaurants and wine tasting on the side, it just doesn’t get any better than that!”

Featured Artist Jody Esquer poses at her booth at the 2nd Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival in 2023. Artist applications are open for the 2024 event.

The festival is open for everyone to attend, and entry is free of charge. However, individuals aged 21 and above have the option to purchase tickets for the wine-tasting areas – Wine Village, VIP Experience, and the Rosé & Bubbles Dessert Lounge. Each wine area will have delicious light bites provided by some of Coronado’s favorite establishments to pair with the sips from California and Valle de Guadalupe wineries.

Are you planning to bring your kids along for the festival? If so, get ready to celebrate Mother’s Day with free crafts, buy some beautiful bouquets for mom from the colorful flower wall and let your kids enjoy the Kid-topia area which features fun-filled STEM activities. Once the festival is over, you can continue the fun by exploring the Emerald City down Orange Avenue. It’s an event you don’t want to miss!

Interested in participating? It’s not too late! Contact Rena at [email protected] if you’d like to participate in the VIP Experience or the Wine Village providing sips and bites. More information on hosting a booth, sponsoring the event, or having your wine included can be found at www.coronadoartandwinefestival.com.

Calling all artists! You’re invited to submit your original artwork to be featured at the festival! Please submit your application by February 26.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

