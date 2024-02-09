Friday, February 9, 2024
Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Primary Stroke Certification from The Joint Commission

Sharp Coronado Hospital has received certification as a Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission (TJC), following a successful survey in January.

The survey resulted in no findings by TJC surveyors, which means Sharp Coronado was not deficient on any standards or elements of performance. Just two years ago, when Sharp Coronado received its Acute Stroke Ready Certification, TJC recognized the hospital’s strong foundation in stroke care and encouraged Sharp Coronado to pursue the Primary certification after observing the team’s exceptional processes, outcomes and commitment to quality.

“This prestigious accolade is a testament to the tireless dedication, expertise and collaborative spirit of our Sharp Coronado team,” said Marlena Montgomery, Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer. “I couldn’t be prouder.”

“For our patients, the Primary certification highlights our commitment to providing the highest quality stroke care to our community and keeping most stroke patients at Sharp Coronado, while also ensuring seamless access to advanced intervention at Sharp Grossmont, the region’s Comprehensive Stroke Center.”

Montgomery also noted that Coronado Hospital Foundation has been instrumental in this journey and in supporting the hospital’s growth in the area of emergency care. Last year, when hospital leadership committed to becoming a Primary Stroke Center, the Foundation dedicated an additional $2.3 million to the Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care to establish the center.

“Sharp Coronado’s Primary Stroke Center certification is one more important, key step toward Sharp HealthCare’s commitment to becoming San Diego’s leader in neuroscience care, and further underscores our expertise in this ever-evolving, specialized field,” Montgomery said.



