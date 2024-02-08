KMAC Foundation Volunteer Training – Feb. 17

The KMAC Foundation is a Coronado non-profit that provides, at no cost, sailing opportunities for people with disabilities to get out on the water. They sail out of Coronado Yacht Club (CYC). Winter and spring are very busy as KMAC hosts four sailing regattas in addition to their training sessions.

A training session for volunteers will be held on February 17, from 1 to 3 pm at the CYC small boat dock. Positions are available for on-the-water skills as well as dockside. All interested are welcome. KMAC provides all necessary equipment.

RELATED:





