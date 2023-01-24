Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Coronado Yacht Club Hosting Adaptive Sailing Regattas, 9th Annual KMAC Regatta

The 9th annual KMAC Regatta will be hosted by the Coronado Yacht Club and held on Glorietta Bay the weekend of April 28-30, 2023.

The KMAC Foundation for Accessible Sailing in Coronado, using specially adapted sailboats, provides therapeutic, recreational, Corinthian racing, and other sailing opportunities for people with disabilities to enhance their mobility, well being, and independence.

Prior to the KMAC Regatta in April, the Coronado Yacht Club will host the SCYA Midwinters (Feb. 25-26) and the Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta (March 17-19).

About Kyle McArthur (aka KMAC)

Lt.JG Kyle McArthur led a full and joyful life. He attended Coronado schools, the Naval Academy and participated in many sports. He was an avid sailor and enjoyed spending time with his family on the water. He was involved in a fatal automobile accident in 2013, however, he touched more lives in his brief time on earth than many accomplish in a lifetime. The vision of the annual KMAC Regatta and KMAC Foundation is to share his love of sailing and make a difference in the lives of others who want access to the sport of sailing.

Donations & Sponsorships

All donations and sponsorships support Coronado’s adaptive sailing program for kids, adults, and veterans with disabilities. For more information about Coronado Yacht Club’s KMAC Regatta (and how to donate), please email Jamie McArthur at [email protected].

For information, registration, donations, and more, visit kmacfoundation.com

Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

