Primary Election Voting Begins in San Diego County

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Vote by Mail

Every registered voter in California will be mailed a ballot. Mail ballots for San Diego County’s 1.9 million registered voters are expected to arrive in voters’ mailboxes this week.

Beginning today, Tuesday, Feb. 6, registered voters can return their mail ballot for the March Presidential Primary Election to any of the county’s 146 official ballot drop boxes, including two in Coronado.

The Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes are red, white and blue and feature the Registrar’s logo along with the County seal. All boxes are labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box” and made from high grade, heavy gauge stainless steel.

Of the official ballot drop boxes, 103 are located outdoors (e.g. Coronado City Hall) and are open 24 hours a day, and until 8 pm on the final day of voting, March 5; and 43 are located indoors (e.g. Coronado Public Library) and only available when the facility is open. Check the location list or the locator tool for each facility’s hours of operation before heading out to return your ballot.

To vote, mark your ballot, seal your completed ballot inside your return envelope, date and sign your name on the return envelope, and either return it in the USPS mail or to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes. Your signature is required on the back your your return envelope for your vote to count.

Voting in Person

Early voting began Monday at the Registrar of Voters office located on the County Operations Center campus in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. However, the Registrar’s office will be closed Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of Presidents Day. Due to major construction at the County Operations Center, those who wish to visit the Registrar’s office are encouraged to allow for extra time to find parking.

Additional in-person voting will be held at 39 vote centers starting Saturday, Feb. 24 and open daily from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Saturday, March 2, an additional 179 vote centers. The locations will be open daily from 8 am to 5 pm through March 4. On the final day of voting, March 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

Avoid long lines by taking advantage of the early voting. You have the option of casting your ballot at any vote center around the county.

Find an official ballot drop box or vote center near you inside your voter information pamphlet, or look it up online at sdvote.com.

On Your Ballot

If you plan to vote for a presidential candidate, review each political party’s rules to understand what names will be listed on your ballot.

There is one statewide measure on the ballot, Prop. 1, regarding mental health. CalMatters breaks it down here.

For more information, visit sdvote.com.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
