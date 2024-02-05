PAWS of Coronado Annual Ruff Run – March 9

The Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Coronado is thrilled to announce the third Annual 5k Ruff Run, taking place on Saturday, March 9th, at 8 am in Tidelands Park. This year’s event is more than just a run – it’s a tail-wagging celebration for animal lovers of all ages and their furry companions, featuring exciting new elements.

Join the festivities, whether you have a furry friend or not! Sign up to run or walk alongside our community pets to the finish line. PAWS kindly requests that animal participants feel comfortable in large group settings, be on non-retractable leashes, and be up to date on vaccines. Team or group sign-ups are warmly welcomed.

And that’s not all – prepare for the run with a warm-up yoga session led by a certified instructor. Witness the incredible bond between pets and their owners with a captivating dog agility demonstration, and even participate in tricks-for-treats dog training sessions to strengthen your connection with your furry companion. There will also be overall and age group awards!

REGISTER HERE

Choose your preferred route between the 5K and the paw-pular 2-mile option, both starting and finishing at Tidelands Park. Your participation and contributions will play a crucial role in funding medical, behavioral, and other essential support, helping find forever homes for our community’s stray and relinquished animals.

To learn more about PAWS and support this heartfelt cause, visit their website at

www.pawsofcoronado.org.





