Monday, January 29, 2024
Country Club Advisory Lifted – Regular Water Use Can Resume

Country Club area residents can now use showers, washing machines, dishwashers, and for other water needs.

The Country Club Advisory has been lifted as of Sunday, January 28, at 7 pm. City crews continued working on the second sewer pump Saturday night, and on Sunday they finished the repair. The pumps were then tested and were functioning properly during that time. On Sunday afternoon the crews were confident the Parker Pump Station was fully operational.

The County Club’s assistance with limiting water drainage was instrumental in allowing the repairs and testing to be made. The city appreciates the community support and sends a huge thank you for the ongoing patience during this long week. Residents can now use showers, washing machines, dishwashers, and for other water needs.

The city has been preparing for this week’s forecasted storms and has equipment in place for the Parker Pump Station, if needed. Additionally, residents are encouraged to take advantage of the free sandbags available that crews will be placing in the following locations on Monday and Tuesday.

  • First/Alameda Blvd
  • Fourth/Alameda Blvd
  • North Beach
  • Cays Park across from Fire Station
  • Second/A Ave (new location)
  • Park Place/Isabella Ave, near Rotary Park (new location)



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

