Friday, January 26, 2024
City of Coronado

Storm Cleanup and Repairs Continue; City Distributing Sandbags for Next Week's Forecasted Rain

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Photo: Alena Stalmashonak

The City of Coronado is still working to repair the Parker Pump Station, which was severely damaged by heavy rain on Jan. 22 – but more rain may be on the way.

Crews worked overnight on the station’s second sewer pump, which is being entirely rebuilt. The city is obtaining a few remaining needed parts today, according to city staff. Once the pump is complete, crews will need to run tests to ensure it is operating properly before restoring full sewer access.

For now, residents of the Country Club area are still asked to limit drain use to flushing toilets and hand-washing. Free showers are available at the Coronado Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Restoring this service has been our highest priority and we thank you for your patience,” said City Manager Tina Friend in a statement. “We recognize there has been a great deal of uncertainty as to timing. We are working our hardest to troubleshoot and get the systems fully operational.”

The city also placed dumpsters around the city for the community to use (check locations here), and residents impacted by flooding can schedule a bulky pick up at their homes by contacting EDCO at (619) 287-7555.

Next week’s forecast

Feb. 1 and 2 have rain in the forecast, with Thursday’s chance of precipitation at 80%. Weather.com predicts up to half an inch of rain, adding that “locally, heavy rainfall (is) possible.”

“The City is continuously monitoring the next storm system that is predicted to arrive later next week,” Friend said. “Citywide, crews are sweeping streets and cleaning storm inlets. We are building contingency plans for stormwater and sewer pumps in the County Club area.”

Free sandbags are available for Coronado residents, starting today (Jan. 26). They can be picked up at the following locations:

  • First at Alameda Blvd.
  • Fourth at Alameda Blvd.
  • North Beach
  • Cays Park across from the Fire Station
  • Second Street at A Ave.
  • Park Place/Isabella Ave., near Rotary Park



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
