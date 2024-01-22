After Nearly 4 Inches of Rain, Coronado Declares an Emergency

The City of Coronado declared a state of emergency Monday evening after nearly four inches of rain pummeled the city, causing widespread flooding and strain on sewage infrastructure.

This declaration is a prerequisite of requesting state or federal assistance to mitigate damage. The Coronado City Council will ratify the state of emergency at an upcoming meeting, city officials say.

The city activated its emergency operations center on Monday and set up an emergency shelter at the city’s community center at 1845 Strand Way.

The city’s sewer system was severely impacted by the storm. Residents of the Country Club area are being asked to stop flushing toilets, running sinks, or otherwise using drains for at least the next 24 hours. This does not impact drinking water supply.

The city turned off its pump station on the flooded Coronado Ave., Coronado City Councilmember Casey Tanaka said on Facebook. “When it is cleared of water, it will turned on again,” he said in a comment.

Many businesses along Orange Ave. closed on Monday, and residents and business owners reported flooding damage.

The Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Coronado reported lost power and flooding. Community members stepped in as temporary fosters for animals and helped clean up the facility, the nonprofit reported on Facebook.

The Coronado Unified School District also reported water intrusion in classrooms at Coronado High School, Coronado Middle School, and Village Elementary.

As of Monday night, the following streets are closed:

5 Points (i ntersections of Glorietta Blvd., Pomona Ave., 10th Street, and Stand Way)

1st Street and B Ave.

10th Street and Orange Ave. for northbound traffic

NASNI main gate

10th Street and Alameda Blvd.

6th Street and Pomona Ave.

