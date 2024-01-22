Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Community News

Coronado’s Country Club Area Residents Asked to Stop Flushing Toilets

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

An advisory went out via Nixle, social media, and on the city’s webpage, just before 4:30 pm on Monday warning Coronado’s Country Club area residents to stop flushing their toilets and avoid using drains.

The City of Coronado’s sewer system has been severely impacted by the heavy rains from today’s storm. City crews are diligently working on repairs, but residents in the Country Club area (west of Alameda Blvd to Naval Base San Diego, north of 10th St/Alder St and south of 6th St.) are being asked to stop flushing toilets, running sinks, showers, and faucets, or any activity that discharges into the sewer system. This does not impact the drinking water system.

The city anticipates this action will continue for at least 24 hours. An Emergency Shelter has been opened at the Community Center (1845 Strand Way) for residents in the impacted zone. The shelter is open 24 hours.

Visit the city’s “news flash” webpage or social media for regular updates as they become available.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 11-17, 2024

Community News

San Diego’s Toni Atkins Announces 2026 Run for Governor

Community News

Last Call for Nominations: GEM Award Deadline Today – Friday, Jan. 19

Bridgeworthy

Unveiling Impact: A Morning of Arts and Culture – Jan. 25

Community News

Registered with a Political Party? Make Sure Your Primary Ballot Offers the Presidential Candidate You Want

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 4-10, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Todd A. Porter

People

Coronado Appointee Frank Urtasun Sworn in as 2024 Port of San Diego Chairman, Commits to “Delivering on Our Promise”

Education

Tim Kusserow Named Assistant Principal at Coronado High School

People

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Brings Good Cheer to Coronado

Stage

Mozart Requiem: Coronado Philharmonia & Choir – Mar. 9

Uncategorized

Friends & Flowers: Container Gardening & Potscaping – Jan. 22

More Local News

After Nearly 4 Inches of Rain, Coronado Declares an Emergency

City of Coronado

U.S. Navy Identifies Two Navy SEALs Lost at Sea and Later Declared Dead

Military

Peters, Duncan, and Bailey Pressure Congress to Fund Sewage Infrastructure This Year

News

Navy SEALs Who Went Missing off Somali Coast Pronounced Dead

Military

CUSD Update: Silver Strand Shines in Standardized Testing; Details on New Ethnic Studies Requirement

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

After Nearly 4 Inches of Rain, Coronado Declares an Emergency