Coronado’s Country Club Area Residents Asked to Stop Flushing Toilets

An advisory went out via Nixle, social media, and on the city’s webpage, just before 4:30 pm on Monday warning Coronado’s Country Club area residents to stop flushing their toilets and avoid using drains.

The City of Coronado’s sewer system has been severely impacted by the heavy rains from today’s storm. City crews are diligently working on repairs, but residents in the Country Club area (west of Alameda Blvd to Naval Base San Diego, north of 10th St/Alder St and south of 6th St.) are being asked to stop flushing toilets, running sinks, showers, and faucets, or any activity that discharges into the sewer system. This does not impact the drinking water system.

The city anticipates this action will continue for at least 24 hours. An Emergency Shelter has been opened at the Community Center (1845 Strand Way) for residents in the impacted zone. The shelter is open 24 hours.

Visit the city’s “news flash” webpage or social media for regular updates as they become available.





