Friday, January 26, 2024
Community News

Award Winning Documentary “The Big Dump” Now Available to View on YouTube

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Film producers Brett Davis, Sarah Morga and Larry Delrose, a.k.a. Mr. Entertainment, have released their documentary film “The Big Dump; Our Pacific Ocean in Crisis” on YouTube. The film premiered at the Coronado Island Film Festival on November 10, 2023 where it won the Audience Choice Award for Best Documentary Feature. Additionally, it won the Best Shorts Competition in La Jolla, California for Raising Awareness and Public Service on Contemporary Issues.

The producers decided to release the film on YouTube because of Congressman Scott Peters, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, and Coronado City Councilman John Duncan. Those three advocates took a trip to Washington, DC this month to knock on doors of other congressmen and senators, as well as President Biden and Vice President Harris, to raise awareness and lobby to get another $310 million dollars to fix the 88-year Tijuana sewage crisis emergency. The trio was surprised to find out that hardly any of their colleagues were familiar with the issue. When the film’s producers heard this, they felt compelled to put the film out to the world immediately so it could be used as a tool for Peters, Bailey, Duncan, and any other advocates or advocate groups that are passionate about spreading awareness on the Tijuana sewage crisis.

The film is directed by Allen Carrasco and is 37 minutes in length.

To view the film, search “The Big Dump Documentary” on YouTube. For more information go to thebigdump.org

 

RELATED:

“The Big Dump” Documentary on Sewage Crisis is Coming to CIFF

“The Big Dump” Documentary Preview (video)



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

As Coronado Fights to Improve Stormwater Drainage, Monday’s Rain Fights Back

Community News

Step into the Spotlight: New Musical Theatre Dance Class Begins Jan. 31

Community News

Beach Cleanup – Delta Beach – Feb. 3

Community News

Coronado’s Country Club Area Residents Asked to Stop Flushing Toilets

Community News

Peters, Duncan, and Bailey Pressure Congress to Fund Sewage Infrastructure This Year

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 11-17, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

U.S. Navy Identifies Two Navy SEALs Lost at Sea and Later Declared Dead

Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Horner Jr. (1955-2024)

Letters to the Editor

Supporting the Right Fight for Equal Access

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Todd A. Porter

People

Coronado Appointee Frank Urtasun Sworn in as 2024 Port of San Diego Chairman, Commits to “Delivering on Our Promise”

Education

Tim Kusserow Named Assistant Principal at Coronado High School

More Local News

Storm Cleanup and Repairs Continue; City Distributing Sandbags for Next Week’s Forecasted Rain

City of Coronado

As Coronado Fights to Improve Stormwater Drainage, Monday’s Rain Fights Back

Community News

All Hands on Deck: Coronado Community Rallies to Support Schools Flooded in Storm

Education

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Rear Admiral Brad Rosen

Military

After Nearly 4 Inches of Rain, Coronado Declares an Emergency

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Avenue of Heroes: Michael A. Turner