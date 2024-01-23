Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Beach Cleanup – Delta Beach – Feb. 3

After yesterday’s storm, Delta Beach really needs our help before the least tern and snowy plover’s nesting season begins. Emerald Keepers is partnering with the Navy to clean Delta Beach on Saturday, February 3, from 10 am to 12 noon. Gather your family and friends to protect our bay and ocean.



