Charles “Chuck” Horner Jr. (1955-2024)

Charles “Chuck” Horner Jr., 68, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, formerly of Coronado, CA, and originally from Clinton, IA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 18, 2024. Chuck was born on November 22, 1955, in Clinton, IA, the eldest son of “Chuck” Sr. and Joan Horner. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1974 and joined the Navy in 1975. Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Henry Horner Jr. dedicated 32 years of his life to protecting our nation at the highest level as a highly regarded United States Navy SEAL.

He moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 2015, graduated Cum Laude from Florida State College with a BASc degree in Public Safety Management in 2018, and worked at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville as a radiology safety officer until 2020. He loved to travel with Sheila, even after his diagnosis of stage four stomach cancer in June 2022. Chuck had a heart for the Lord and serving others, attending bible studies regularly. Chuck proudly attended Bible Study Fellowship for 20 years (2003 – 2023).

Survivors include his partner, Sheila Connor; his three children Dr. Kacey (Bill) Appel, Dr. Angela (Norman) Ellard, and Charles Horner III; his grandchildren, Liam and Kate Appel and Veronica and Violet (expected 4/24) Ellard; siblings Jonelle Kettler, Tim (Billie Jo) Horner, Suzanne (Joe) Davidoski, and Steve Horner; and many nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Joan Horner, his first wife and mother of his children Katherine “Kitty” (Hanline) Horner, his brother-in-law Rich Kettler, and his closest uncle, James “Jim” Holle.

Chuck’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11 am in Christ Church located at 400 San Juan Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts on behalf of Chuck Horner Jr. may be made either to The Foundation of Community Hospice and Palliative Care or Bible Study Fellowship.





