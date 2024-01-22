Monday, January 22, 2024
Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Horner Jr. (1955-2024)

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Charles Horner

Charles “Chuck” Horner Jr., 68, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, formerly of Coronado, CA, and originally from Clinton, IA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 18, 2024. Chuck was born on November 22, 1955, in Clinton, IA, the eldest son of “Chuck” Sr. and Joan Horner. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1974 and joined the Navy in 1975. Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Henry Horner Jr. dedicated 32 years of his life to protecting our nation at the highest level as a highly regarded United States Navy SEAL.

He moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 2015, graduated Cum Laude from Florida State College with a BASc degree in Public Safety Management in 2018, and worked at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville as a radiology safety officer until 2020. He loved to travel with Sheila, even after his diagnosis of stage four stomach cancer in June 2022. Chuck had a heart for the Lord and serving others, attending bible studies regularly. Chuck proudly attended Bible Study Fellowship for 20 years (2003 – 2023).

Survivors include his partner, Sheila Connor; his three children Dr. Kacey (Bill) Appel, Dr. Angela (Norman) Ellard, and Charles Horner III; his grandchildren, Liam and Kate Appel and Veronica and Violet (expected 4/24) Ellard; siblings Jonelle Kettler, Tim (Billie Jo) Horner, Suzanne (Joe) Davidoski, and Steve Horner; and many nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Joan Horner, his first wife and mother of his children Katherine “Kitty” (Hanline) Horner, his brother-in-law Rich Kettler, and his closest uncle, James “Jim” Holle.

Chuck’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11 am in Christ Church located at 400 San Juan Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts on behalf of Chuck Horner Jr. may be made either to The Foundation of Community Hospice and Palliative Care or Bible Study Fellowship.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Obituaries

Charles “Charlie” Joseph Cinnamo, Jr. (1946-2023)

Obituaries

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

Nancee Lee Eberhardt (1940-2023)

Obituaries

Lisa Pecus (1974-2023)

Obituaries

Jerry J. Brown (1944-2023)

Obituaries

William Burlem (1928-2023)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Tim Kusserow Named Assistant Principal at Coronado High School

People

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Brings Good Cheer to Coronado

Stage

Mozart Requiem: Coronado Philharmonia & Choir – Mar. 9

Uncategorized

Friends & Flowers: Container Gardening & Potscaping – Jan. 22

Bridgeworthy

Unveiling Impact: A Morning of Arts and Culture – Jan. 25

Community News

Registered with a Political Party? Make Sure Your Primary Ballot Offers the Presidential Candidate You Want

More Local News

Peters, Duncan, and Bailey Pressure Congress to Fund Sewage Infrastructure This Year

News

Navy SEALs Who Went Missing off Somali Coast Pronounced Dead

Military

CUSD Update: Silver Strand Shines in Standardized Testing; Details on New Ethnic Studies Requirement

Education

Orange Avenue Will be Getting a Makeover

City of Coronado

DOD Seeks Military Spouses’ Opinions on Quality of Life Challenges

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Girls Basketball Loses in Quarterly Contrasts