Friends & Flowers: Container Gardening & Potscaping – Jan. 22

Celebrate the new year with a new succulent flower arrangement. Join the Coronado Floral Association and landscape designer Andrea Doonan for an evening of succulent fun on Monday, January 22 from 6 to 7:30 pm in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library.

Bring your own small pot, 3-4″.



