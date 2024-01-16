Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Unveiling Impact: A Morning of Arts and Culture – Jan. 25

Managing Editor
The Cultural Arts Commission invites you to join them on Thursday, January 25, 2024 for a morning of arts insights! It will be a celebration of unprecedented collaboration among seven municipalities and two cultural districts throughout San Diego County to give our region and Coronado its first measure of the countywide and Coronado’s economic impact of the arts, as revealed by the Arts and Economic Prosperity (AEP6) Study. The Cultural Arts Commission thanks you for your participation in the study.

The event will feature a talk by Randy Cohen, Vice President of Research and Policy at Americans for the Arts (AFTA), and a lively panel discussion of arts, tourism, and economic development leaders. Be part of this unique occasion and gain valuable insights into the art sector’s influence. 

Thursday, January 25, 2023
10 am – 12:30 pm
Museum of Photographic Arts at the San Diego Museum of Art, Balboa Park
1649 El Prado
San Diego, CA 92101

RSVP HERE



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Sports

