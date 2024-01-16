Unveiling Impact: A Morning of Arts and Culture – Jan. 25

The Cultural Arts Commission invites you to join them on Thursday, January 25, 2024 for a morning of arts insights! It will be a celebration of unprecedented collaboration among seven municipalities and two cultural districts throughout San Diego County to give our region and Coronado its first measure of the countywide and Coronado’s economic impact of the arts, as revealed by the Arts and Economic Prosperity (AEP6) Study. The Cultural Arts Commission thanks you for your participation in the study.

The event will feature a talk by Randy Cohen, Vice President of Research and Policy at Americans for the Arts (AFTA), and a lively panel discussion of arts, tourism, and economic development leaders. Be part of this unique occasion and gain valuable insights into the art sector’s influence.

Thursday, January 25, 2023

10 am – 12:30 pm

Museum of Photographic Arts at the San Diego Museum of Art, Balboa Park

1649 El Prado

San Diego, CA 92101

