Choosing an Assisted Living Facility – Feb. 9

Do you have questions about assisted living? Come to the John D. Spreckels Center to learn about various assisted living facilities, how to compare them and more, in Live Well San Diego’s presentation, “How to Choose an Assisted Living Facility” on Friday, February 9 from 12 to 1 pm.

The goal of the presentation is to provide attendees with some effective tools for making decisions when deciding which assisted living facility to choose. Attendees will also get an introduction to the Choose Well website, funded by the County of San Diego for locating licensed long-term care services.

Though admission is free, registration is requested. To register, go online to coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call the Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





