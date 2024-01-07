Sunday, January 7, 2024
Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Dec. 28, 2023-Jan. 3, 2024

Less than 1 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

Emerald Keepers is seeking to raise awareness about water and air quality in Coronado. The County of San Diego tests our waters regularly and Emerald Keepers has air quality monitors on homes around Coronado. While we don’t know why our air quality is often worse than cities across the bridge, by publishing this information each week, we may see patterns and begin to understand potential causes.



Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Enforcement of Organic Waste Collection Begins in 2024

Community News

Nita Prose: In-Person Luncheon with the Author – Jan. 24

Community News

GEM Award Nominations Closing in Three Weeks: Time is Running Out to Honor Preservation Champions

Community News

Rose Pruning Workshop – Jan. 6

Community News

Local Author Pietro La Greca Jr. to Discuss His Book “Pesos” – Jan. 11

Community News

Physical Fitness and the Aging Body – Jan. 18

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Dec. 7-12, 2023

People

Coronado Public Library is December Emerald Keeper of the Month

Community News

Final Report on the Coronado Community Conference 2023

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2023

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Nov. 23-29, 2023

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Nov. 16-22 2023

More Local News

Islander Boys Basketball Falls to Point Loma 64-61 in Final Seconds

Sports

Avenue of Heroes: Ralph J. Mitchell

Military

Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

Crime

CoSA Invites Art Lovers to “The Box,” a Vibrant Visual Arts Exhibit – Jan. 18

Education

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – January 2024

Entertainment

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Enforcement of Organic Waste Collection Begins in 2024