Military

Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training

Nov. 29, 2023. West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators climb into an MH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment “Night Stalkers” while conducting helicopter roping suspension technique (HRST) training at Silver Strand Training Complex. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Propert

West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators recently concluded a joint training exercise focused on enhancing operational capabilities and partnerships, Dec.15.

The joint training included forces from 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, 1st Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 137th Special Operations Wing, 527th Space Aggressor Squadron (SAS), and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

“Our nation’s strategic advantage is bolstered by our collective ability to operate effectively in the joint environment,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Blake Chaney, commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1. “NSW’s capability to augment the joint force offers our nation’s leaders unparalleled and distinctive options.”

Nov. 29, 2023. West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators fast rope from an MH-47G Chinook helicopter assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment “Night Stalkers” while conducting nighttime helicopter roping suspension technique (HRST) training at Silver Strand Training Complex. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Propert

During the exercise, the forces conducted numerous interoperability and training iterations, demonstrating the tactics and skills required for complex missions. The training encompassed direct action raid iterations, close-quarters combat techniques, maritime boat operations, aviation insertions, and combat medical tactics.

“The 15th MEU’s ability to integrate and partner with Naval Special Warfare enhances our capabilities as a crisis response force,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of 15th MEU. “Premier training like this allows us to complement each other to support Combatant Commanders and the Joint Force.”

Nov. 29, 2023. West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators load a simulated casualty onto an MH-47G Chinook helicopter assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment “Night Stalkers” while conducting helicopter roping suspension technique (HRST) training at Silver Strand Training Complex. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Propert

The joint training exercise allowed each force to leverage its unique capabilities and share best practices. The exchange of knowledge and experiences among the units contributed to continuously improving tactics and strategies for future employment.

“The service members of the 527th and the 26th SAS provide the best sparring partner possible to our joint force partners by knowing, teaching, and replicating adversary electromagnetic warfare and cyber threats,” said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. C. Gene Adams, commander of 527th Space Aggressor Squadron. “Training like this is essential to maintain U.S. advantage in great power competition.”

Dec. 13, 2023. West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators prepare to clear an underground space while conducting direct action raid training at Fort Irwin. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Propert

Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

 

Source: Department of Defense



