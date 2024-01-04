Local Author Pietro La Greca Jr. to Discuss His Book “Pesos” – Jan. 11

Dubbed “Mexico’s real-life Don Corleone,” Pietro La Greca Sr. ran the biggest money- laundering scheme in Mexican history. But his crimes soon caught up with him — and made an enemy of his son, Pietro La Greca Jr.

Set in a world of fast cars, sprawling mansions (including one in Coronado) and VIP treatment, Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a Border Family is an all-American tale of greed, ambition, and family betrayal.

Author La Greca Jr. tells the story of how his father built himself from the ground up through lies, scams, and sheer belligerence. After sweet-talking his way from Napoli to Tijuana, La Greca Sr. married into one of Mexico’s most powerful families. During the worst period in Mexico’s economic history, he proceeded to make millions laundering money on behalf of some of the country’s most powerful politicians, businessmen, and celebrities. But his greed soon led to his downfall, earning him the enmity of presidents and drug cartels alike and twice forcing his entire family — including the young La Greca Jr. — to go on the run.

Pesos is the deeply personal, heartfelt story of how a son came to reject the sins of his violent, domineering father — and how he learned to forgive.

Pietro La Greca Jr. to discuss

“Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a Border Family”

Thursday, Jan. 11

7- 8:30 pm

Winn Room, Coronado Public Library

The Coronado Times spoke with La Greca Jr. in June 2023:

About the author: Pietro La Greca Jr. served as a senior executive in the financial software services industry for more than 19 years. A veteran of the wealth and financial technology industry who earned his BA and MBA from the University of San Diego, he lives in La Jolla with his wife and daughter. When he isn’t entertaining clients with salty stories of his colorful family’s criminal past, La Greca volunteers for local charities throughout San Diego, and serves on the board of trustees at an independent school in La Jolla.





