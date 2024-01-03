San Diego County Awards $42 Million Towards Affordable Housing

The County of San Diego announced on Tuesday that $42 million has been awarded to nine affordable housing developments that will provide almost 900 new homes, with over 250 for extremely low income.
The selected developments came from a pool of 24 proposal requests totaling more than $89 million for affordable housing across the region. The distribution of the funds was previously approved by the County Board of Supervisors.
Of the nine developments, three will be on County excess land and two on publicly owned land belonging to the MTS.
A breakdown of the allocated funds and number of affordable units is as follows:
Navajo Family Apartments, 7005 Navajo Rd., San Diego
Total units: 45 (8 for extremely low income)
Developer: Community Housing Works
Funding: $2.72 million
Terrasini (Mt. Etna’s fourth development), 5255 Mt. Etna Dr., San Diego (County excess property)
Total units: 95 (10 for extremely low income)
Developer: Chelsea Investment Corporation
Funding: $7.25 million
Spring Street Trolley Station, 4250 Spring St., La Mesa
Total units: 150 (33 for extremely low income)
Developer: Affirmed Housing Group
Funding: $2 million
Beyer Boulevard Trolley Village, 4055 Beyer Blvd., San Diego
Total units: 100 (30 for extremely low income)
Developer: Affirmed Housing Group
Funding: $3 million
Mission Village, 213 & 225 W Elder St., Fallbrook
Total units: 61 (30 for extremely low income)
Developer: San Diego Community Housing Corporation and National CORE
Funding: $7.9 million
73rd Street Apartments, 5001 73rd St., San Diego (County excess property)
Total units: 120 (38 for extremely low income)
Developer: Eden Housing
Funding: $6.9 million
Kindred, 1501/1555 6th Ave., San Diego (County excess property)
Total units: 124 (63 for extremely low income)
Developer: BRIDGE Housing
Funding: $4 million
Paseo Del Rey Apartments, 610 Paseo Del Rey, Chula Vista
Total units: 96 (33 for extremely low income)
Developer: Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation
Funding: $8 million
Southwest Village, 323, 333-335, 337-338 Willie James Jones Ave., San Diego
Total units: 81 (23 for extremely low income)
Developer: Related California
Funding: $854,322
County Housing and Community Development Services provides affordable housing opportunities to more than 40,000 people each year through various housing programs and affordable housing efforts.
Since 2017, the County has invested more than $235 million in affordable housing, including using County excess property and its Innovative Housing Trust Fund.
Since 2017, 1,660 new units have opened. There are an additional 2,926 units on the way.
When all the developments in the pipeline are complete, the total number of affordable units supported by the County will reach nearly 7,600. This is expected to provide homes to more than 16,700 people.
The development plans align with the County’s Housing Blueprint, the County’s guide and ongoing response to the regional housing crisis.