Thursday, December 28, 2023
Sports

SuperBurn Fat Loss Challenge 2024 – Jan. 8-Feb. 3

Less than 1 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

Holiday time was great fun, but the best times have not yet begun!

SIGN UP TODAY

Brought to you by SuperYou Fitness LLC, the SuperBurn 2024 Fat Loss Challenge is a virtual program that you can do from anywhere at anytime – all you need is a screen and internet. The program will run four weeks, from January 8 to February 3, 2024.

Once you sign up, you can get the SuperBurn2024 app. With the app you will have access to Coach Ros Coady who will be instructing you what to do each day of the challenge. You will have access to your coach for any questions, problems, or adjustments.

The workouts are 25 minutes and be done at your convenience, you press play when it works for you.

For $149 you will get 15 SuperBurn workout videos (for all fitness levels, no equipment needed); the 30 SuperFood Meal Plan; and the Super Habit Training Playbook.

And the best part, ticket sales will be donated to local Coronado organizations: Coronado Schools Foundation, Islander Sports Foundation, PAWS of Coronado.

SIGN UP HERE



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Girls Basketball Plays Strong D Versus Sweetwater in a Tough Loss

Community News

First Annual Mistletoe Mile Raises Funds for Feeding San Diego

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall to Clairemont 11-4

Sports

Islander Boys Varsity Soccer Suffers 4-0 Loss to Mt. Carmel

Bridgeworthy

2023 BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year For Record-Setting Ninth Consecutive Time

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Shutout by Hilltop High 2-0

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Arts Academy – Meet the Founders, Tara and Frank Ralls

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Lures Seafood Fans with Lobster Tastings + Wine Pairings – Nov. 14 & Dec. 12

Community News

Hotel del Coronado Celebrates 2023 Holidays with “A Twenties Holiday Affair”

Education

EF Academy Pasadena to Offer Three Full Ride EF Academy Community Scholarships to Local Day Students

Education

Go EF Academy! First Fall Sports Season Wraps Up

Community News

Parents Are Thrilled with CAA (Coronado Arts Academy) Music Lessons

More Local News

Coronado Crime Report: Burglaries & Traffic Accidents (12/16-12/22)

Crime

Navy Housing Allowance Will Increase for Most, but Decrease for E1-E4 Sailors

Military

Islander Girls Basketball Plays Strong D Versus Sweetwater in a Tough Loss

Sports

Avenue of Heroes: Arthur Paine McArthur

Military

Bill Lemei Will Wish Coronado High a Bittersweet Goodbye and Leave a Legacy of a Love for Physics

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Democratic Club Meeting: How to Talk Politics – Jan. 13