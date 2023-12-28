SuperBurn Fat Loss Challenge 2024 – Jan. 8-Feb. 3

Holiday time was great fun, but the best times have not yet begun!

SIGN UP TODAY

Brought to you by SuperYou Fitness LLC, the SuperBurn 2024 Fat Loss Challenge is a virtual program that you can do from anywhere at anytime – all you need is a screen and internet. The program will run four weeks, from January 8 to February 3, 2024.

Once you sign up, you can get the SuperBurn2024 app. With the app you will have access to Coach Ros Coady who will be instructing you what to do each day of the challenge. You will have access to your coach for any questions, problems, or adjustments.

The workouts are 25 minutes and be done at your convenience, you press play when it works for you.

For $149 you will get 15 SuperBurn workout videos (for all fitness levels, no equipment needed); the 30 SuperFood Meal Plan; and the Super Habit Training Playbook.

And the best part, ticket sales will be donated to local Coronado organizations: Coronado Schools Foundation, Islander Sports Foundation, PAWS of Coronado.

SIGN UP HERE





