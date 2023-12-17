Celebrating the Holidays in Coronado Golf Cart Style

Spirited Grinches, decked out skeletons, sparkly tinsel, giant packages, large and small pets, jolly Santas, joyous elves, holiday wreaths, festive bicycles, and many more holiday visions were all part of the fourth annual Coronado Golf Cart Parade on Saturday evening December 16. The jovial event boasted more than 150 creatively decorated and illuminated golf carts lined up for the one hour route starting and ending at Star Park Circle, where participants enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies. This great holiday happening was organized by Sundance Custom Golf Carts and Coronado Golf Cart Rentals, and owner Mike Matheny who was there as the Grinch said it was a family affair organizing the event and they look forward to it each year.

It was fun to see all the decorated homes along the route and greet families who came out to see the holiday cheer roll by. We talked to a few of the participants, and they shared their favorite Coronado Christmas traditions.





