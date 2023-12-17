Sunday, December 17, 2023
Celebrating the Holidays in Coronado Golf Cart Style

1 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
And they’re off! Mike Matheny, as the Grinch, and his band of merry elves led the 4th annual Coronado Holiday Golf Cart Parade.

Spirited Grinches, decked out skeletons, sparkly tinsel, giant packages, large and small pets, jolly Santas, joyous elves, holiday wreaths, festive bicycles, and many more holiday visions were all part of the fourth annual Coronado Golf Cart Parade on Saturday evening December 16. The jovial event boasted more than 150 creatively decorated and illuminated golf carts lined up for the one hour route starting and ending at Star Park Circle, where participants enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies. This great holiday happening was organized by Sundance Custom Golf Carts and Coronado Golf Cart Rentals, and owner Mike Matheny who was there as the Grinch said it was a family affair organizing the event and they look forward to it each year.

It was fun to see all the decorated homes along the route and greet families who came out to see the holiday cheer roll by. We talked to a few of the participants, and they shared their favorite Coronado Christmas traditions.

The festive Betts Family was enjoying the parade for the first time.
The McCauley and Freer families love the Christmas parade with the Santa tree lighting.
The Schuetz Family enjoys skating at The Del.
The Rullan Family enjoys hanging out with their neighbors during the holidays.
The Silver Girls absolutely love the Golf Cart Parade.
The Smith Family came decked out as the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, and Emmy Lou Who.

 

The Caster Family enjoy the parade and skating at The Del during the holidays.

 

The Knapp Family decked their cart out as Santa for the Golf Cart Parade.

 

The Henry Family decorated with skeletons galore for their favorite Golf Cart Parade.

 



Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

