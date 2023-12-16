Saturday, December 16, 2023
13th Annual URT Santa Surf Off Toy Drive – Dec. 24

Join URT for the 13th Annual URT Santa Surf Off on Christmas Eve

  • Where: Stan’s Beach Coronado
  • When: Sunday December 24th (Christmas Eve) 10 am – 12 noon
  • To do: Bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive
Come help paint the Pacific red with 🎅🏽 Santa outfits and holiday cheer. Bring your board and your holiday-themed outfits and join in the lineup for a truly unique Southern California Christmas tradition.

URT is also asking that people bring an unwrapped toy for their toy drive. Toys will be driven to the Ronald McDonald Charity House directly after the event where the gifts will be distributed to children spending Christmas in the hospital.

  • Heave Ho Coffee Co will offer free coffee and hot cocoa
  • Clayton’s Diner will be providing donuts
  • URT will have photographers in the water catching your merry side

So there’s basically no reason not to come!

Image: urturt.com

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

