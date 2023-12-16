13th Annual URT Santa Surf Off Toy Drive – Dec. 24

Join URT for the 13th Annual URT Santa Surf Off on Christmas Eve
- Where: Stan’s Beach Coronado
- When: Sunday December 24th (Christmas Eve) 10 am – 12 noon
- To do: Bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive
Come help paint the Pacific red with 🎅🏽 Santa outfits and holiday cheer. Bring your board and your holiday-themed outfits and join in the lineup for a truly unique Southern California Christmas tradition.
URT is also asking that people bring an unwrapped toy for their toy drive. Toys will be driven to the Ronald McDonald Charity House directly after the event where the gifts will be distributed to children spending Christmas in the hospital.
- URT will be handing out Santa Hats
- Heave Ho Coffee Co will offer free coffee and hot cocoa
- Clayton’s Diner will be providing donuts
- URT will have photographers in the water catching your merry side
So there’s basically no reason not to come!