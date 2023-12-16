13th Annual URT Santa Surf Off Toy Drive – Dec. 24

Join URT for the 13th Annual URT Santa Surf Off on Christmas Eve

Where: Stan’s Beach Coronado

When: Sunday December 24th (Christmas Eve) 10 am – 12 noon

To do: Bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive

Come help paint the Pacific red with 🎅🏽 Santa outfits and holiday cheer. Bring your board and your holiday-themed outfits and join in the lineup for a truly unique Southern California Christmas tradition.

URT is also asking that people bring an unwrapped toy for their toy drive. Toys will be driven to the Ronald McDonald Charity House directly after the event where the gifts will be distributed to children spending Christmas in the hospital.

URT will be handing out Santa Hats

Heave Ho Coffee Co will offer free coffee and hot cocoa

Clayton’s Diner will be providing donuts

URT will have photographers in the water catching your merry side

So there’s basically no reason not to come!





